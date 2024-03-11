B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) Announces Sarah Goodman as CEO

CICE welcomes one of Canada's top climate policy and sustainability experts to lead its next phase of growth

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy's Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Sarah Goodman will take the helm as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 11, 2024. Sarah's extensive background in advancing Canada's climate change policies, coupled with over a decade of executive experience in the resource sector, uniquely positions her to lead CICE's mission and play a pivotal role in fast-tracking the commercialization of British Columbia's clean energy and climate solutions.

The B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy is pleased to welcome top policy and sustainability expert Sarah Goodman as President and CEO. (CNW Group/B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy)

"We are excited to welcome Sarah Goodman to CICE," said Dan Woynillowicz, Board Chair at CICE. "Sarah understands the importance of advancing B.C.'s world-class cleantech sector and the unique role CICE plays in helping to attract investment, develop IP, create good jobs and cut pollution while building a clean and prosperous economy. Her deep knowledge of both the private and public sectors makes her the ideal person to lead our next phase of supporting industry decarbonization, building our membership, and growing our investment portfolio impact."

Sarah is recognized as one of Canada's top climate policy experts. She joins CICE from the Boston Consulting Group, where she was a Partner working with leading companies and governments around the world to advance climate solutions and green industrial policy. Sarah previously served as the Prime Minister's Senior Advisor on Climate Action and Sustainable Economy, shaping Canada's national climate change plans and mobilizing over $100 billion in federal investments to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy.

Prior to government, Sarah worked at the nexus of environment, economy, and society for 20 years. Her experience includes founding a climate and sustainability advisory firm, serving as Senior Vice President at a leading environmental and social change organization, and working in the resource sector for over a decade, including executive positions at Teck Resources and Weyerhaeuser.

"Canada punches above its weight, boasting 13 companies on the 2024 Global Cleantech 100," said Sarah Goodman, CICE's new President and Chief Executive Officer. "For our economy and climate, building on this momentum is critical. That's exactly what CICE does by investing in promising new climate technologies and why I'm so excited to join the team. By collaborating with both the private and public sectors, CICE aims to speed up market adoption of innovative climate solutions, which will create jobs and competitive advantage at home, while making a meaningful contribution to reducing global climate pollution."

Sarah is currently a member of the advisory board for Canada 2020. She previously served on various boards, including TransLink, Reconciliation Canada, the Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency, New Market Funds, Iisaak Forest Resources, and Coast Mental Health.

About CICE

The B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that provides early-stage investment to fast-track the commercialization of British Columbia's most impactful clean energy solutions – from Canada to the world. We match the urgency and efficiency of the companies we fund, driving innovation like the planet depends on it. Because it does. Together with our climate-first community of innovators, industry leaders, investors, academia, government, and Indigenous partners, we advance future pathways to net-zero – leveraging B.C.'s clean energy advantages to attract investment, create good jobs and build sustainable economic prosperity for decades to come. www.cice.ca

SOURCE B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy

For further information: Stacy Gorkoff, Marketing Lead, B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy, [email protected], 604-828-5548