B.C. budget reflects workers' priorities

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The B.C. budget's investments in core social services and health care are necessary and will help shield workers and their families from a forecasted economic slowdown, says Unifor.

"Strong public health care and measures that improve affordability are precisely what working British Columbians need," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Unlike the B.C. Liberals, this government continues to put public services and good jobs front and centre in the budget."

The budget introduced $1 billion in additional mental health and addictions support and committed to more than $5 billion for other health care services over the next three years. When combined with child care funding introduced in 2021, the BCNDP government has overseen the greatest social investment in generations in British Columbia, says Unifor.

"This government has prioritized the core services that British Columbian families rely on," said Gavin McGarrigle. "Should the economy take a downturn, public services will be more important than ever. The time to invest in them is now, and we applaud the government for taking the initiative."

McGarrigle noted the B.C. NDP government is the only government in Western Canada that has consistently increased funding for health care during the last several years.

Unifor also welcomes the government's commitment to free prescription birth control. It is the first priority of the Reproductive Justice Manifesto, signed by Unifor.

