AWS's Rory Richardson to Explore Generative AI and Cloud Innovations at Info-Tech LIVE 2024

Info-Tech Research Group has announced AWS's Go-to-Market Director, Rory Richardson, as a keynote speaker for Info-Tech LIVE 2024. At the annual IT conference for CIOs and industry experts, set for September 17-19 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Richardson will address the transformative impact of generative AI on developer tools and cloud technologies, as well as offer insights on driving innovation and enhancing operational efficiency.

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - As cloud development continues to evolve, organizations are increasingly seeking innovative strategies to remain competitive and foster growth. To address this need, Info-Tech Research Group has announced that Rory Richardson, Director of Next Generation Developer Experience and GTM for generative AI at AWS, will be a keynote speaker at its annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024. With over a decade of experience at AWS, Richardson has been at the forefront of introducing cutting-edge technologies, including non-relational databases and serverless computing solutions.

"Generative AI, one of the main catalysts for the broader Exponential IT transformation, is redefining cloud development by balancing innovation and efficiency. These advancements enable more robust, scalable, and adaptive development solutions, allowing organizations to accelerate their digital initiatives and obtain a competitive edge," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "This is why we are pleased to have Rory Richardson, a visionary leader in cloud development from Amazon AWS, join us at Info-Tech LIVE 2024 to share her expertise on leveraging generative AI to enhance developer experiences and drive operational excellence."

Richardson has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of cloud development at AWS. Her leadership in go-to-market strategies has empowered developers to push the boundaries of what's possible in the cloud. Driven by a passion for innovation, Richardson's current focus lies in leveraging generative AI to revolutionize developer tools, enabling more efficient and creative development processes.

In her keynote address, Richardson will delve into the transformative power of generative AI and its potential to redefine developer experiences. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how new cloud capabilities can be harnessed to drive innovation, expand development possibilities, and maintain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Set to take place at the Bellagio in Las Vegas from September 17 to 19, Info-Tech LIVE 2024 will be a vital event for the IT industry. This annual conference hosted by the global research and advisory firm will bring together over 2,000 IT executives, thought leaders, industry analysts, and technology experts. Those in attendance will benefit from strategic insights, timely and actionable research findings, and unparalleled networking opportunities. As part of the 2024 conference theme, "Exponential IT in Motion," attendees will explore innovative approaches to navigating modern business complexities and advancing organizational innovation and efficiency.

To secure a spot for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, register at Info-Tech LIVE 2024.

Updates and new details about speakers, agendas, and exclusive event experiences can be found via LinkedIn and X over the coming weeks.

