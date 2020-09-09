Award-Winning Musician Shawn Mendes to Perform at the 2020 TIFF Tribute Awards on CTV & Launch New "Changemaker Award" with the Festival

TIFF and Bell Media announce ETALK's Chloe Wilde and Tyrone Edwards as hosts

Presenters for the broadcast include Olivia Colman, Regina King, Ava DuVernay, Colin Farrell, Jodie Foster, Delroy Lindo, Tabu, and more

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, Co-Heads of TIFF, together with Bell Media are delighted to announce that award-winning Canadian musician Shawn Mendes will perform as part of the 2020 TIFF Tribute Awards, airing Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found, and streamed internationally by Variety, during this year's 45th annual Toronto International Film Festival. Mendes released his debut studio album, Handwritten, in 2015, with the single "Stitches" reaching the Top 10 charts in the US and Canada. He then released two other albums: Illuminate (2016), with singles including "Treat You Better" and "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," and Shawn Mendes (2018), with the single "In My Blood." Mendes has won 13 SOCAN awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards, eight Juno Awards, eight iHeartRadio MMVAs, and two American Music Awards, and he has been nominated for three Grammy Awards.

"Shawn shares TIFF's commitment to elevating and empowering young changemakers to transforming the world through advocacy, and we're absolutely thrilled to have him join us to perform at this year's TIFF Tribute Awards as we honour the film industry's contributors," said Joana Vicente, Executive Director and Co-Head, TIFF.

Mendes's performance comes as TIFF announces its new Shawn Mendes Foundation Changemaker Award, presented by the Shawn Mendes Foundation, which will be given — in addition to a $10,000 award — to a Festival film that tackles issues of social change. The winning film will be chosen by TIFF's Next Wave Committee, a group of young film lovers who recognize cinema's power to transform the world. The Shawn Mendes Foundation will also be making an annual contribution in support of TIFF Next Wave, helping TIFF deliver key initiatives to elevate young voices.

"I'm so excited for the Shawn Mendes Foundation to be partnering with TIFF to give this new annual Changemaker Award at the Festival, to support filmmakers that are tackling world and social issues with their films," stated Mendes. "It's important now more than ever that we lift up the powerful voices of creatives who are helping inspire change."

It was also announced today that ETALK's Chloe Wilde and Tyrone Edwards will host the broadcast and will be joined by presenters including Golden Globe Award–winning actor Colin Farrell, award-winning director Ava DuVernay, Bollywood star Tabu, Academy Award–winning and Emmy Award-winning actress Regina King, Academy Award–winning actress Olivia Colman, Academy Award–winning actress Jodie Foster, and NAACP Image Award winner Delroy Lindo.

"We are thrilled to have Shawn, one of Canada's biggest and brightest stars, perform on the inaugural broadcast of the 2020 TIFF Tribute Awards," said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. "And as Canada's go-to entertainment news brand, ETALK, is always front and centre during TIFF, having Chloe and Tyrone as hosts is a natural fit. We are looking forward to bringing this entertaining, star-studded event to viewers across Canada."

Produced by Bell Media Studios, the 2020 TIFF Tribute Awards airs Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found. The broadcast will also be streamed by Variety from 8:30 p.m. ET. During the one-hour broadcast, Academy Award–winning actress Kate Winslet and Academy Award–winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins will both receive a TIFF Tribute Actor Award; director Chloé Zhao will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award; Academy Award–nominated filmmaker Mira Nair will be honoured with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media; Grammy Award–winning composer Terence Blanchard will receive the TIFF Variety Artisan Award; and Beans director Tracey Deer will receive the TIFF Emerging Talent Award.

Chloe Wilde

Montréal native Chloe Wilde emerged in 2013 as the winner of the Much VJ Search and has since brought her fresh perspective and outgoing personality to her role as ETALK reporter. Covering all things entertainment, Wilde brings viewers into the heart of events such as TIFF, Toronto Fashion Week, and THE IHEARTRADIO MMVAs, where she co-hosted five IHEARTRADIO MMVA RED CARPET specials. Following her MUCH VJ Search win, Wilde became the host of E! before arriving at Canada's #1 Entertainment Show ETALK as a reporter. To view Wilde's full bio, click here .

Tyrone Edwards

With his extensive pop culture knowledge and an innate ability to ease his guests into intimate and candid conversation, Tyrone Edwards brings his expertise to Canada's most-watched entertainment program, ETALK. Edwards began his television career as the host of RAP CITY, before becoming a host on Much and E!, where he also hosted the MUCH ICONS social media series, co-hosted the Golden Globes for E!, and IT LIST: CALIFORNIA, the annual E! Travel special. To view Edward's full bio, click here .

The 45th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 10–19, 2020.

About TIFF

TIFF is a not-for-profit cultural organization whose mission is to transform the way people see the world through film. An international leader in film culture, TIFF projects include the annual Toronto International Film Festival in September; TIFF Bell Lightbox, which features five cinemas, major exhibitions, and learning and entertainment facilities; and innovative national distribution program Film Circuit. The organization generates an annual economic impact of $189 million CAD. TIFF Bell Lightbox is generously supported by contributors including Founding Sponsor Bell, the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada, the City of Toronto, the Reitman family (Ivan Reitman, Agi Mandel and Susan Michaels), The Daniels Corporation and RBC. For more information, visit tiff.net.

About Bell Media Studios

Bell Media Studios is Canada's leading end-to-end content creator, developing and producing 80 hours of live and taped programming in-house, each week. Award-winning titles include ETALK, THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW, THE SOCIAL, YOUR MORNING, plus many original specials and podcasts. The Bell Media Studios–run Exploration Production Inc. (EPI) is a multi-award-winning producer of ambitious, original, entertaining factual documentaries and series, for both Discovery Canada and other international broadcasters, including MIGHTY SHIPS, MIGHTY TRAINS, and DISASTERS AT SEA. In association with Motion Content Group, Bell Media Studios produces original lifestyle series DOG TALES RESCUE and WHERE TO I DO? As the majority owner of Pinewood Toronto Studios, Bell Media Studios also oversees operations of the 33.5 acre (13.5 hectares) facility in Toronto's Port Lands. The complex includes 11 purpose-built stages, offices, teaching facilities, and support services for a growing roster of domestic and international film and television clients.

TIFF is generously supported by Lead Sponsor Bell, Major Sponsors RBC, L'Oréal Paris, and Visa, and Major Supporters the Government of Ontario, Telefilm Canada, and the City of Toronto.

The TIFF Emerging Talent Award is presented by L'Oréal Paris and supported by MGM.

The Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media is supported by Participant Media.

The TIFF Next Wave Committee is supported by The Slaight Family Foundation Learning Fund.

