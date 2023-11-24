Award-Winning Exhibition of Inuit Printed Textiles Now Open at Glenbow at The Edison

ᖃᓪᓗᓈᖅᑕᐃᑦ ᓯᑯᓯᓛᕐᒥᑦ Printed Textiles from Kinngait Studios showcases little-known story of remarkable mid-century textile initiative

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - A landmark exhibition of Inuit mid-century printed textiles is now on display at Glenbow's satellite gallery, Glenbow at The Edison.

Opening today and running until March 3, 2024, ᖃᓪᓗᓈᖅᑕᐃᑦ ᓯᑯᓯᓛᕐᒥᑦ Printed Textiles from Kinngait Studios presents the little-known story of a group of artists and printmakers who produced a collection of graphic textiles in Kinngait (formerly Cape Dorset) in Nunavut during the 1950s and '60s—a time of social change that disrupted traditional language and relationships to the land.

ᒥᐊᓕ ᓵᒻ ᒪ ᔪᐊᓕ ᐳᓪᓚᑦ | Mary Samuellie Pudlat, Fish and Shadows (detail), 1950 - 1960s, linen, screen printed, 88 x 118 cm. Reproduced with the permission of Dorset Fine Arts. (CNW Group/Glenbow)

Made for interior décor during a period when artist-designed textiles were popular in North America and Europe, these mid-century designs depict legends, stories, and traditional ways of life. They provide vital points of connection between contemporary Inuit community members and the creativity and resourcefulness of previous generations.

"Kinngait Studios has long provided the world with direct access to Inuit creativity and culture, while also helping Canadians to understand the importance of celebrating arts indigenous to these lands," says Glenbow President & CEO Nicholas R. Bell. "Glenbow is honoured to bring this exhibition to Calgary as a window into these artists' earliest collaborations with Canada's longest running atelier."

ᖃᓪᓗᓈᖅᑕᐃᑦ ᓯᑯᓯᓛᕐᒥᑦ Printed Textiles from Kinngait Studios was developed in partnership with the West Baffin Cooperative with Project Advisor Dr. Heather Igloliorte and organized and circulated by the Textile Museum of Canada; the exhibition was the recipient of the 2021 Governor General's History Award for Excellence in Museums.

The exhibition features works by well-known graphic artists such as Kenojuak Ashevak (1927-2013), Pitseolak Ashoona (1904–1983), Parr (1893–1969) and Pudlo Pudlat (1916–1992), alongside interviews and oral histories from the Kinngait community and present-day Kinngait artists Johnny Pootoogook, Malaija Pootoogook, Ooloosie Salie and Ningiukulu Teevee. It also features new work from three contemporary Inuit fashion designers: Martha Kyak of InukChic, Nooks Lindell of Hinaani Designs and Tarralik Duffy of Ugly Fish.

"ᖃᓪᓗᓈᖅᑕᐃᑦ ᓯᑯᓯᓛᕐᒥᑦ Printed Textiles from Kinngait Studios shines a light on the story of this textile initiative, an under-researched facet of the history of Inuit art and represents a largely unknown and unattributed body of work for many of the early artists," says Textile Museum of Canada Senior Curator Roxane Shaughnessy. "The voices and work of contemporary artists from Kinngait and other parts of Nunavut open up conversations about the continued relevance of these early printed fabrics, and their place and importance in the history of Inuit cultural heritage."

For more than six decades, West Baffin Cooperative has operated its Kinngait Studios, which is Canada's oldest fine art atelier supporting the practices of many of Canada's most important visual artists. In addition to drawing and printmaking, the studio is responsible for a number of innovative initiatives including a textile program in which the works in show were realized. West Baffin Cooperative celebrates is 65th anniversary in 2024.

"This exhibition is a powerful example of Inuit innovation and leadership in the creative industries," says West Baffin Cooperative President Pauloosie Kowmageak. "Our studios aren't just Canada's longest running but also one of the most progressive and prolific in the country."

ᖃᓪᓗᓈᖅᑕᐃᑦ ᓯᑯᓯᓛᕐᒥᑦ Printed Textiles from Kinngait Studios is organized and circulated by the Textile Museum of Canada with the support of the Museums Assistance Program of the Department of Canadian Heritage. Curatorial Lead: Roxane Shaughnessy; Project Partner: West Baffin Cooperative; Project Advisors: West Baffin Cooperative Arts Committee and Dr. Heather Igloliorte.

ᖃᓪᓗᓈᖅᑕᐃᑦ ᓯᑯᓯᓛᕐᒥᑦ Printed Textiles from Kinngait Studios runs from November 24, 2023 to March 3, 2024 at Glenbow at The Edison (130 9th Avenue SE). The exhibition is open Wednesday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Free, timed tickets are available at glenbow.org and must be reserved in advance.

