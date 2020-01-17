Award Showcases Why Young People Choose Hydro Ottawa

Shannon Fowler, a Smart Grid Engineering Intern who was recently honoured with an Emerging Leader Award is thrilled that since the beginning of her career she has had the opportunity to work on critical projects. "I relied on the support of my supervisors and mentors. I always felt comfortable asking questions, sometimes the same question twice."

For the seventh consecutive year, Hydro Ottawa has been named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People. Millennials, like Bishop and Fowler, are choosing Hydro Ottawa because of its reputation as an employer that offers exciting careers with advancement and training, opportunities to give back to the community, and an appealing work environment aligned with their needs and values.

The utility's programs for younger workers are designed to ensure they provide meaningful contributions to the organization and community early in their careers. Applications for the company's coveted summer student program are now open and those interested can read more on the company's website.

Quick Facts

The company's Youth Council, chaired by the CEO, generates insight on issues involving or affecting youth at Hydro Ottawa, and improves networking opportunities for young professionals within the company.

The company continues to invest in internships and apprenticeship programs, summer students and co-op programs.

The company's jointly delivered Powerline Technician Diploma Program was recently included in Algonquin College's We Saved You a Seat program to encourage more female students to join STEM careers.

program to encourage more female students to join STEM careers. Apprentices represent nearly 27 per cent of Hydro Ottawa's trades workforce.

Hydro Ottawa's workforce renewal has succeeded in attracting young talent, with 32 per cent of employees under 35.

Quotes

"Hydro Ottawa believes that investing in youth early in their careers is an investment in the future of our industry and company. By offering young people programs and opportunities to succeed, we can fuel their innovation and passion in their chosen profession. They have a lot to teach us as well."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer



About Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Hydro Ottawa) is a private company 100 percent owned by the City of Ottawa and whose core businesses are electricity distribution, renewable energy generation, and energy and utility services. Hydro Ottawa owns and operates three primary subsidiary companies: Hydro Ottawa Limited – delivering electricity to more than 335,000 customers in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman; Portage Power – the largest Ontario-based municipally-owned producer of green power that has over 128 megawatts of installed green generation capacity – enough to power 107,000 homes; and Envari – an energy solutions company offering products and services that help reduce energy consumption and costs for municipalities, industrial and commercial clients, and various local distribution companies.

