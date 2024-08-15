Award Holder Celebration: Honouring Exceptional Achievements in Youth Development

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Award Canada is proud to announce the upcoming Award Holder Celebration, an inspiring event dedicated to recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of Gold Award Recipients. The celebration will take place on Friday, August 16th, 2024, at 5:00 PM EST at the TD Centre.

This momentous occasion will honor Gold Award Recipients with their Gold Award certificates, presented by Her Honour, The Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario alongside Stephen De-Wint, Chief Executive Officer of Award Canada. These certificates recognize the life skills the recipients have cultivated through the Award, including confidence, a sense of purpose, resilience, problem-solving, compassion, and respect for diversity.

Young people who attain their Gold Duke of Edinburgh's International Award have invested a minimum of twelve months to achieve this Award. The Award involves giving service to the community, developing new skills, a commitment to physical well-being, and the training, planning, and undertaking of a multi-night Adventurous Journey, as well as attending a week-long project. Significant time and dedication are required to attain the Gold Award.

Event Highlights:

What: Award Holder Celebration – A recognition event for Gold Award Recipients and Award Holders

Award Holder Celebration – A recognition event for Gold Award Recipients and Award Holders When: Friday, August 16 th , 2024 at 5:00 PM EST

, 2024 at Where: TD Centre – 66 Wellington Street, Toronto ON

TD Centre – 66 Wellington Street, Toronto ON Who: Gold Award Recipients, Award Holders of all levels and years, volunteers, and family members

The event will feature a recognition presentation followed by a reception, offering attendees the chance to celebrate and network in a relaxed setting. Discussions will focus on the journeys of Award Holders and how they continue to make a difference in the lives of others long after completing their Awards. This gathering will bring together Award Holders, volunteers, and families, providing a unique opportunity to connect and share experiences.

Quote from Gold Award Recipient:

"My Gold Award experience was a combination of hard work, perseverance, and dedication. I gained many skills through the Award that I have used in university and aspire to utilize in my future career endeavors. I am thankful to have had the privilege to complete the Gold Award and greatly encourage other youth to get involved and challenge themselves on this life-changing journey!"

– Rachel, Gold Award Recipient from Ontario

Media Note:

Please note that media are not permitted on-site during this event. However, if you are interested in scheduling an interview with an Award representative or Gold Award recipient, please contact Aida Abader at the details below.

About Award Canada:

Award Canada has been transforming the lives of young people in Canada for over 60 years through an experiential learning framework. Open to all backgrounds, cultures, and abilities, the Award partners with youth organizations and education professionals to empower young people, raise their aspirations, and help them discover their infinite potential. For more information, visit www.dukeofed.org

SOURCE The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award - Canada

Media Contact: Aida Abader, Director, Marketing & Communications, Award Canada, [email protected]