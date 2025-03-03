OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award – Canada (Award Canada) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mark Little as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 2, 2025. Mark succeeds Stephen De-Wint, who will be stepping down after a successful tenure that saw transformative changes within the organization.

This exciting new chapter for Award Canada will see Mark, the current Chief Operating Officer, take on the CEO role as the organization continues its expansion and strategic growth. Mark's leadership will drive the next phase of Award Canada's mission to provide youth across Canada with the life skills and experiences that are so vital in today's ever-changing world.

An Experienced Leader for the Future of Award Canada

Mark Little brings with him a wealth of experience and passion for youth development. With over 15 years in leadership roles at Scouts Canada, coupled with his over 10 years of service as an Award Leader in Calgary and Ottawa, Mark is ideally situated to lead Award Canada into an era of unprecedented growth. His extensive experience in the energy sector, combined with his work in the not-for-profit sector, gives him a diverse skill set and a strong track record of leadership.

As a key contributor to the creation of Award Canada's 2023 strategic plan, Mark has already played an integral role in the organization's current direction. Mark's dedication to the Award's co-curricular approach and its integration into the education system across Canada highlights his deep commitment to strengthening the skills and character of young people nationwide.

"It's an exciting time to be part of Award Canada's journey of transformative and impressive strategic growth. The next few years will see us expand from our strong established base to reach even more communities. Young people in high school and college today are preparing to enter post-secondary education and the job-market in a climate of profound economic, social, and technological change" Mark said. "Award Canada is about unlocking, catalysing and developing infinite potential . We are perfectly, even uniquely, positioned to address the current employability challenges, building in-demand skills for the jobs of tomorrow".

The Journey from 2018 to Now

Stephen De-Wint's leadership has been transformative over the last 7 years. Since joining Award Canada in 2018, Stephen has overseen a successful reorganization of the organization, aligning its structure and operations with global standards and setting it on a trajectory of sustainable growth. His work has laid the groundwork for the expansion of the Award into Canadian schools, which will be a key strategic focus for the organization under Mark's leadership.

A Bright Future Ahead

The transition to Mark's leadership comes at an exciting time for Award Canada. In December 2024, the organization achieved a major milestone with the signing of its first licenses with school boards and ministries of education to pilot the Award as an integral part of education pathways in certain regions. This project will continue to be a key focus for Award Canada over the next several years, and it is poised to expand the Award's reach and impact across the country. "I am especially proud of our updated Award Canada Way. This simplified framework enables us to reach across the entirety of the talent development and delivery pipeline from Grade 9 through high school diploma to trades, college, university and career readiness. I look forward to serving the Award as we take on the challenge to be the leading non-formal education and learning accreditation in Canada." Mark shared.

About Award Canada:

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award – Canada (Award Canada) is the national operator of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, a global framework that supports youth development leading to international accreditation. With guidance from adult mentors, each young person is encouraged to challenge themselves, identify and leverage their interests, abilities, and ambitions, then set personal goals in four areas: skill, physical and mental health, community involvement, and teamwork. The Award provides fun and motivation by empowering student voice and engagement, enabling them to undertake experiences that build character, personal belief, and lifelong skills.

We exist to equip every young person in Canada, regardless of background or life circumstance, with the necessary skills and experience to succeed in life. Whoever they are, wherever they come from, and whatever they define as success, the Award helps young people develop essential skills that only come through experience. We have been supporting youth in Canada for over 60 years, transforming the lives of over 500,000 young people from all backgrounds, cultures, and abilities. Globally, the Award operates in over 130 countries, engaging 1.3 million participants.

