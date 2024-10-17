Award Awareness Week Flag-Raising Ceremony Celebrates Youth Empowerment and Leadership in Saskatchewan

REGINA, SK, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Award Canada and the Honourable Russ Mirasty, S.O.M., M.S.M., Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, will host a flag-raising ceremony at Government House on Monday, October 21st, 2024, to celebrate Award Awareness Week (October 21-25, 2024). This event highlights The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award in Saskatchewan, where young people are challenged to develop resilience, confidence, and community involvement through this globally recognized framework. The Government of Saskatchewan has officially proclaimed Award Awareness Week in Saskatchewan, honouring the profound contributions of youth and their mentors to the community.

Event Details:

Date : Monday, October 21 st , 2024





: , 2024 Location: Government House, Regina, Saskatchewan

The Award has been active in Saskatchewan for over 25 years, and each young person involved continues to bring a unique passion and commitment to their community. Guided by dedicated Award Leaders, participants significantly contribute to local initiatives, fostering a spirit of growth and civic engagement. We are immensely proud of every individual who has taken part and look forward to inspiring more youth in Saskatchewan to join this impactful journey.

"The Award helped me learn that I could do anything that I set my mind to. I learned to start small, be patient, and gradually build myself up to greatness, which can relate to all aspects of life." shared Danny Ploegman, Gold Award Holder from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Award Canada's National and Future Impact

Award Awareness Week highlights the impact of the Award on over 11,000 youth across Canada and the future potential of this framework to expand its reach and impact through initiatives such as the Co-curricular Approach and Virtual Award Centres. Last year, Award participants collectively contributed over 44,500 hours of service, demonstrating the Award's unique role in shaping engaged, community-focused leaders.

Stephen De-Wint, CEO of Award Canada, noted, "This week is a celebration of the remarkable journeys undertaken by young people, but it's equally a recognition of the adults who selflessly give their time to mentor and support them. The Award isn't just about skills—it's about preparing the next generation for success in an increasingly complex world."

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award provides young people with a structured path to personal growth, experiential learning, and community service, empowering them to discover their potential while making a difference. As it evolves, the Award framework continues to meet the needs of young people in a changing world.

How to Celebrate Award Awareness Week

Award Canada encourages everyone in Saskatchewan to join the celebrations by sharing stories of Award achievements on social media with #AwardCanada and #WorldReady. This week, we honour the journeys of youth across Saskatchewan and Canada, along with the mentors supporting them.

About Award Canada:

Award Canada is the national operator of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, a global framework that empowers young people to develop essential life skills, resilience, and leadership through experiential learning. For over 60 years, the Award has transformed the lives of over 500,000 young people in Canada from all backgrounds, cultures, and abilities. Partnering with youth organizations and education professionals, Award Canada helps young people raise their aspirations, discover their potential, and become active, engaged citizens. Globally, the Award operates in over 140 countries, engaging 1.3 million participants.

