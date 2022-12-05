Avvy App expands healthcare at home services to Greater Quebec City

Avvy Health's app matches clients to qualified healthcare practitioners, making an array of health services available from the comfort of home

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadians living in Quebec City who wish to access routine healthcare services from home can now easily order for themselves and their family members at Avvyapp.com .

Avvy is the first Canadian health app to match patients with qualified practitioners who will drive to their residence to provide a range of services. The company's initial offering for Quebec City includes; blood tests, strep throat tests, routine vaccinations or flu shots, and EKG tests, with additional diagnostic services expected in 2023.

"Prior to our Quebec City launch, we had many patients in the region preemptively download our app and make profiles," says Oren Sebag, CEO. "Scheduling a blood test or other routine appointment has always meant delays and hassle. We were excited to see the surge of public interest in doing things differently using our technology."

The Avvy app, available for both iPhone and Android users, launched on the Island of Montreal in February and grew rapidly to include Montreal's surrounding areas. To date, the company's services have benefited over 10,000 people.

Through the app, patients connect directly with healthcare practitioners. They can create a profile for themselves and their immediate family members, request a service, and select a date and time for an appointment. An "ASAP" option is also available to be seen by the next and nearest available healthcare practitioner.





"Honestly, Avvy's service is next level impressive. Thank you ~ Steven Merling, Avvy customer

"It's great be a nurse with Avvy as it allows me to balance my personal and professional life" ~ Lou Castillo, Avvy Nurse

Appointment data is shared securely with the practitioner and patients are informed when the driver is approaching their home. Profile information is stored on a secure cloud platform, which is housed in Canada. Avvy does not store health information from appointments. The app is also overseen by a clinical leadership group that includes several physicians based in Montreal.

Patients pay a convenience fee to have a healthcare professional visit them at home or work. They can also submit blood requisitions or vaccine prescriptions from their physicians without incurring processing charges.

Avvy also offers an Employer Program for companies who wish to offer the service to their employees. With the expansion, this program will also be available in the Quebec City region.

"We believe that the trend toward saving time and minimizing risk to vulnerable family members is here to stay in healthcare," says Sebag. "We look forward to bringing the app's conveniences to people in Greater Quebec City."

About Avvy Health

Avvy is the first mobile platform to connect qualified healthcare providers with Canadians looking to access healthcare services from the comfort and safety of home. The company's mission is to deliver a seamless, safe and secure experience for both patients and providers. Avvy is currently available on the Island of Montreal, with plans to expand to other Canadian cities. Users can download the app for both Apple and Android smartphones.





