MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Avvy Health (RND Home Health Services Inc.) announces the appointment of Marc-Antoine Ducas as President and CEO with the aim of leading the company's next phase of growth.

Marc-Antoine brings exceptional entrepreneurial experience. An engineer by training, he is a seasoned professional commercializing innovation. Over the past years, he has helped dozens of high-tech startups get off the ground. As an entrepreneur, he founded, scaled and managed IT, e-commerce and logistics companies, such as Amilia and Netlift.

"His expertise will enable Avvy to achieve its growth plan. We already had cutting-edge expertise in the medical field, but Marc-Antoine impressed us with his way of summarizing the challenges of the health sector and deploying technical and operational solutions that will benefit our clients and patients." - Dr. Nathaniel Bouganim, M.D., co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"From my first contacts with the founders, investors and the entire Avvy team, I was struck by their vision and dedication to improving health services for all. My mission is to take on complex challenges and deploy solutions that will have a positive impact on people's lives."

"We want to become a global leader in home health; my contribution will be to improve the IT, logistics and commercial aspects of the company which already relies on solid foundations. The healthcare sector is on the threshold of a fundamental transformation in which Avvy intends to play a central role." - Marc-Antoine Ducas, CEO

About Avvy Health

Avvy Health (RND Home Health Services Inc.) is a leader in home health services, leveraging innovative technology and comprehensive care solutions to deliver top-quality healthcare directly to patients' homes. With a focus on transforming the healthcare landscape, Avvy Health is dedicated to making health services more accessible, efficient, and patient-centered.

SOURCE Avvy Health

Media Contact: Eddy Abi Abdallah, [email protected]