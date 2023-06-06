MONTREAL, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Unleash the Summertime magic with Avocados From Mexico: your perfect companion for outdoor adventures and refreshing delights! As the summer sun graces us with its warmth and beckons us outdoors, avocados emerge as the ultimate summer companion, ready to elevate your adventures and tickle your taste buds. With its unrivaled versatility and exceptional health benefits, avocados take center stage as the go-to ingredient for a delightful and nutritious summer occasion.

Fuel Your Summer Adventures

Credit: Avocados From Mexico (CNW Group/Avocados from Mexico)

Thanks to its excellent source of fibres, vitamins, and minerals, Avocados From Mexico are superfruits delivering a burst of energy and essential nutrients to fuel your summer escapades. Whether you're embarking on a hiking expedition, hitting the beach for a day of fun, or exploring new trails on a bike ride, avocados make for the perfect on-the-go snack.

Packed with heart-healthy "good fats" (mono-unsaturated fats), avocados from Mexico provide a sustained source of energy to keep you going through long active days under the sun. Their excellent level of potassium (250 mg per 50 g serving) contributes to replace electrolytes lost through sweat, ensuring optimal muscle function and mineral balance in and out of body cells. With their natural abundance of vitamins and minerals, avocados nourish your body, allowing you to make the most of your excursions. Pack on an avocado wrap or a filling dip on your next outdoor trip!

Summertime Culinary Delights

When it comes to summer cuisine, Avocados From Mexico reign supreme, adding a touch of culinary brilliance to your sunny gatherings and picnics. From refreshing salads to vibrant salsas and invigorating smoothies, avocados elevate the flavours and the game while bringing a creamy indulgence to every dish.

Picture yourself enjoying a zesty guacamole, paired with crispy tortilla chips, during a warm day at the park. Or imagine sinking your teeth into a mouth-watering grilled avocado burger, where the buttery texture of avocado perfectly complements the smoky flavours of summer barbecues. The possibilities are endless!

Cool And Refreshing Treats

Beat the summer heat with cool and refreshing avocado treats that will leave you feeling revitalized. Blend avocados into a breakfast shake to kick-start your mornings or refuel after a refreshing swim. Whip up a silky avocado and cucumber gazpacho, a chilled soup bursting with savours and vitamins, perfect for July's heatwaves. For a sweet and guilt-free dessert, add avocados to a frozen matcha and banana ice cream that is both delicious and nourishing.

Avocados From Mexico offer endless opportunities to experiment with innovative recipes that keep you cool, hydrated, and satisfied during the sun-soaked months of summer.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico exemplifies the positivity and dynamism attributed to avocados. Throughout the growing, packing and distribution processes, the brand stays loyal to its goal of offering good food that will be happily enjoyed in good company. Mexicanity is the emotion and energy associated with making guacamole and other delicious recipes. It's also the parties and special occasions that bring family and friends together in the spirit of celebration, sharing and joy.

Discover more about Avocados From Mexico, get inspired by summer recipes, and find tips on incorporating this versatile fruit into your summer lifestyle by visiting https://avocadosfrommexico.ca or following us on our socials!

FB | IG | TIKTOK

SOURCE Avocados from Mexico

For further information: For any information and interview requests: Chloé Touchette, [email protected], 514-238-1531