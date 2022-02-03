Avocados From Mexico kicked off its first ever Guac Bowl Sweepstakes, an online gaming contest available through Feb. 9

In the game, players are tasked with catching the right ingredients to prepare a guacamole recipe, while dodging wrong items along the way. Every proof of Avocados from Mexico purchase will give gamers 10 additional points that will bring them closer to the weekly prize draw, which includes a 43″ LED Smart TV and a $200 grocery gift card. The best scorer will get a chance to win an additional prize at the end of the game.

Getting closer through sports and healthy foods

"Every year, we look forward to celebrating the Big Game with our consumers, as this event universally signifies the importance of togetherness—a key value that also defines us as a company," said Miguel Barcenas, strategy and marketing consultant for the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM). "We are in a unique position to share an innovative and fun experience that our consumers can enjoy. With the Guac Bowl game, our goal is to create an authentic and inclusive way to bring people together over sport and healthy foods."

For more information on Avocados from Mexico and its Guac Bowl Sweepstakes, visit avocadosfrommexicocontest.ca/en or follow Avocados from Mexico Canada on Facebook.

