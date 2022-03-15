Avocados From Mexico Here To Make Your Diet Healthier

This year's theme—Ingredients for a Healthier Tomorrow—is especially fitting. As such, Avocados From Mexico checks all the boxes and then some. It's delicious, versatile, and healthy. Indeed, it's also an excellent substitute for many ingredients in vegetarians and vegans' recipes and it's perfectly in line with the rising trend of people looking to adopt healthier lifestyles. Luckily, these good habits seem likely to last. As a result, people are more likely to cook and be creative with their food. They want more nutritional choices and especially more diversity and fun in their plates. A perfect task for Avocados From Mexico.

Case in point: let's not forget that avocados from Mexico are known for being a source of "good fat", monounsaturated fat, which helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels. They are also high in fibre and packed with other nutrients, such as magnesium, potassium, folic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin E. To top it all: healthy avocados are sugar free!

A Staple of a Healthy Lifestyle

In order to showcase the extent of the health benefits and possibilities offered by Avocados From Mexico, the brand has collaborated with Quebec-based nutritionist Cynthia Marcotte to create three delicious and healthy avocado inspired recipes. First, we have some Sushi Bites. Quick and easy to make, these are perfect as an appetizer or a snack. For the main course, a Whipped Feta Bowl. Creamy and packed with flavour, you can simply top it with your favourite roasted veggies and enjoy! Finally, an Avocado Key Lime Pie. The creaminess of the avocado balances well the lime's acidity making this the perfect dessert. Check out the full recipes here.

Also, join one of our brand ambassadors, Marlie Cohen, who will be live on March 16th. On the menu: a workout and delicious avocado snacks, perfect for before and after your training!

The true meaning of "Anytime is Avotime"

Avocados From Mexico are nothing short of a delicious add-on that is truly appropriate for any time and for any recipe. The brand is witty, playful, bold and colourful but it is not just a slogan, it is the essence of the product. As a matter of fact, avocados can be eaten at any time: for breakfast, lunch or dinner—or even as a midnight snack. It can be served in any form: sliced, diced, mashed, in a sauce, in a paste or in smoothies. And whether the recipe is hot or cold, avocados can be enjoyed sweet, salty or spicy. Talk about versatility!

Click here to learn more about the benefits of Avocados from Mexico and here to discover 25 reasons to love them—even more!

ABOUT AVOCADOS FROM MEXICO

Avocados From Mexico exemplifies the positivity and dynamism attributed to avocados. Throughout the growing, packing and distribution processes, the brand stays loyal to its goal of offering good food that will be happily enjoyed in good company. Mexicanity is the emotion and energy associated with making guacamole and other delicious recipes. It's also the parties and special occasions that bring family and friends together in the spirit of celebration, sharing and joy.

