Avocados From Mexico becomes official partner of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers

MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is proud to announce its official partnership with the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. Taking place from August 5 to 14, 2022 at IGA Stadium in Montreal and from August 6 to 14 at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto.

After a nearly three-year wait, the international tennis tournament finally makes its official return at full capacity and will once again welcome fans with a stellar cast of tennis' best players, who bring this tournament to the forefront of the national sports scene.

Avocados From Mexico is proud to announce its official partnership with the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. Tweet this

"We are very excited to have Avocados From Mexico join us at the 2022 National Bank Open presented by Rogers," said Claude Savard, vice-president of corporate partnerships at Tennis Canada. "It will be the first time since 2019 that our grounds will be fully open to ticket holders, and with the help of our friends at Avocados From Mexico, we promise to make this year's fan experience one for the ages."

As an official partner of the National Bank Open, Avocados From Mexico will introduce fans and Avolovers to the numerous health benefits and incredible versatility of the Mexican fruit through smoothie sampling at the IGA Stadium in Montreal and fan engagement activations planned in Montreal and Toronto. Avocados From Mexico will also be visible on the central court and in different areas of both stadiums, as well as through a brand new 15s TV commercial to be aired on both TVA Sports and Sportsnet.

To go beyond both stadium's frontiers and reach out to even more Avolovers in Montreal and Toronto, Avocados From Mexico will also activate retail-giant Sobeys through online and in-store visibility programs.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with the National Bank Open, which will provide Avocados From Mexico with exceptional exposure and visibility. These activations are an excellent opportunity for us to connect with fans and encourage athletes to eat well to maintain their energy level", commented Miguel Barcenas, Head of Marketing for Avocados From Mexico international markets.

Indeed, not only Avocados from Mexico are delicious, versatile, and healthy, but they are also true super fruits for athletes, literally bursting with nutrients! They contain a wide variety of vitamins and minerals and are known for being a source of monounsaturated fats, aka "good fat", which help maintain healthy cholesterol levels, reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and are essential for muscle recovery, just to name a few benefits. Avocados prove themselves to be powerful nutritional allies for sportsmen and women, whose energy needs are increased.

So, for all you athletes out there, the time is ripe to make avocados part of your diet! Learn about the benefits of Avocados From Mexico and get inspired by our healthy avo-recipes here.

Star players of our favourite recipes, who shine with their versatility but also with their team spirit as they make other foods stand out… Avocados from Mexico will sure be the talk of the season!

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico exemplifies the positivity and dynamism attributed to avocados. Throughout the growing, packing and distribution processes, the brand stays loyal to its goal of offering good food that will be happily enjoyed in good company. Mexicanity is the emotion and energy associated with making guacamole and other delicious recipes. It's also the parties and special occasions that bring family and friends together in the spirit of celebration, sharing and joy.

For more information on Avocados From Mexico, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.ca/ or follow Avocados From Mexico Canada on Facebook and Instagram.

https://avocadosfrommexico.ca/avo-101/

https://www.facebook.com/avocadosfrommexicoCA

https://www.instagram.com/avocadosfrommexico.ca/

About the National Bank Open presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open presented by Rogers is a Tennis Canada owned and operated world-class tournament celebrating over 128 years of the women's event from August 6-14 at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto and over 140 years of the men's event from August 5-14 at IGA Stadium in Montreal. As a Hologic WTA 1000 and ATP Tour Masters 1000 tournament, National Bank Open presented by Rogers will showcase the world's best players. National Bank Open presented by Rogers is the third-oldest title in tennis, behind only Wimbledon and the US Open. For more information and tickets visit www.nationalbankopen.com.

