Aviso Wealth announces Christine Zalzal as new Head of Online Brokerage & Digital Wealth

Ms. Zalzal has an extensive track record of success in the financial services industry where she drove significant growth in both retail and wealth product lines through product innovation and effective marketing strategies. She's held progressive senior leadership roles at RBC, Laurentian Bank, FirstOntario Credit Union and most recently at Scotia iTRADE, which included overseeing their digital product and pricing strategy, trading platforms, and sales revenue. Under Christine's leadership, iTRADE was the number-one ranked bank-owned online broker in Canada in 2018 according to MoneySense and The Globe and Mail .

"Our Online Brokerage and Digital Wealth businesses represent key strategic areas of growth for Aviso Wealth and operate in a competitive marketplace," said Bill Packham, President and CEO of Aviso Wealth. "Christine's depth of experience and expertise make her an ideal addition to our executive leadership team as we continue to innovate and expand our online investing offerings for the benefit of our credit union and institutional partners, as well as for individual Canadian investors."

"Canadian investors are demanding more innovative products to meet their short- and long-term investment goals—especially when it comes to managing their own money using online brokerage platforms and robo-advisors," said Ms. Zalzal. "I'm delighted to continue building on the progress Aviso Wealth has made in the digital wealth space. With a customer-centric focus, I am confident we can uniquely position our investment solutions to capture rapidly changing consumer preferences and enhance our capabilities to better serve our clients. I am looking forward to leading the next chapter in our success story."

Aviso Wealth is a national, integrated financial services company, with over $60 billion in assets. Aviso Wealth is owned by the Credit Union Centrals, The Co-operators/CUMIS and Desjardins. Our MFDA-regulated dealers, full-service IIROC-regulated dealer, and insurance agencies support thousands of financial advisors at hundreds of credit unions across Canada. Our award-winning online brokerage, Qtrade Investor, and our automated investing platform, VirtualWealth, give Canadians flexible choices for building their wealth. Our asset manager, NEI Investments, is a Canadian leader in responsible investment funds and portfolios, which are available through a national network of advisors. Aviso Wealth also provides custodial services and carrying broker services, through Aviso Correspondent Partners, to independent financial organizations, including trust companies, insurance companies, investment dealers, portfolio managers and financial planning firms. Aviso Wealth has major operations in Vancouver and Toronto, along with regional offices across Canada. More information about Aviso Wealth is available at www.aviso.ca

