Solution will support advisors, while enriching the Canadian investor experience

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Aviso Wealth, one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms, and CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the leading global IT and business consulting services firms, are pleased to announce they have entered into a seven-year agreement to enhance Aviso's comprehensive wealth management offering.

Under this partnership, Aviso Wealth will use CGI Wealth360® Digital Wealth Platform, the industry-leading solution with advanced unified account technology, to provide advisors with hyper-personalized portfolio management services. This platform will enable Aviso Wealth to seamlessly and flexibly provide tailored, tax-efficient investment strategies for client households at scale.

"Aviso Wealth is excited to partner with CGI to enhance the value we provide advisors and investors who are part of our partner network of hundreds of financial institutions from coast to coast," said Bill Packham, President and CEO, Aviso Wealth. "CGI delivers the right combination of technology and wealth expertise to help fulfil our goal of continually enhancing the capabilities of our partners and their advisors, and providing a better wealth management experience for all Canadians."

"As investor expectations and the nature of digital interactions evolve, the Canadian wealth management ecosystem is experiencing unprecedented change," said Jamie Holland, Senior Vice-President, Canada Industry Solutions CGI. "This is an excellent example of two great Canadian organizations working together to support Canadian investors with better advice for the future."

CGI supports more than 500 financial institutions worldwide, helping to deliver a broad range of digital IT and business strategies, services and solutions.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 82,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com .

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms. We're a leading wealth services supplier for the Canadian financial industry, helping hundreds of institutional and retail organizations gain a competitive edge. By connecting to our flexible centre of integrated products and services, our partners are empowered to provide better wealth management to their clients. Our comprehensive offering includes investment dealer and insurance services supporting thousands of financial advisors across Canada. Our asset manager, NEI Investments, is a Canadian leader in responsible investment funds and portfolios. Our award-winning online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing™, enables self-directed investors to build their wealth with confidence. And Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers.

With over $100 billion in assets under administration and management, we're an ambitious organization backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, The Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins. For more information visit aviso.ca.

SOURCE Aviso Wealth Inc.

For further information: Media contacts: Luba Czyrsky, Senior Manager, Social Media & Public Relations, [email protected], 647-522-6783; Derek Marinos, Manager, Communications and Media Relations, Canada, [email protected], 514-210-5141