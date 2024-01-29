Approval from CIRO a milestone in firm's evolution

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Aviso's plan to merge its two dealers into a single dual-registered dealer has received approval from the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO).

Aviso intends to move forward with the process of merging its mutual funds dealer, Credential Asset Management Inc., and its investment dealer, Credential Qtrade Securities Inc., into Aviso Financial Inc., effective April 1. The new unified, dual-registered dealer will streamline processes, resulting in more robust and personalized experiences for Aviso's financial services partners, and their advisors and clients.

"April 1 will be a watershed moment for our partner organizations, and for the 3,000 advisors who use our dealer platforms," said Bill Packham, President and CEO of Aviso. "Our ability to operate a dual-registered dealer will bring significant benefits to advisors and investors. Advisors who are building their careers will be able to transition more easily from a mutual funds license to a full-securities license. And investors can have a consistent, uninterrupted experience as their needs become more complex and they require different services and solutions."

Aviso is among a select group of firms in Canada that plan to operate under the new dual-registered dealer classification, a model that emerged after a year of comprehensive consultations with CIRO.

"Aviso has meticulously prepared for the opportunity to streamline our dealer operations, including moving all client records to a single book of record on Dataphile," said George Ho, SVP, Chief Digital and Technology Officer of Aviso. "This is part of our broader strategy to empower our clients with best-in-class products, services and expertise built on a scalable, integrated wealth services ecosystem."

About Aviso

Aviso is a leading wealth services supplier for the Canadian financial industry, with over $120 billion in total assets under administration and management. We're building a technology-enabled, client-centric wealth management ecosystem. Our clients include our partners, advisors and investors. We're a trusted partner for nearly all credit unions across Canada, in addition to a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Our partners depend on Aviso for specific solutions that give them a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving, highly competitive industry. Our investment dealer and mutual fund dealer and our insurance services support thousands of investment advisors. Our asset manager, NEI Investments, specializes in investing responsibly. Our online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing®, empowers self-directed investors, and our fully automated investing service, Qtrade Guided Portfolios®, serves investors who prefer a hands-off approach. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to a wide range of firms. Aviso is backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins. We're proud to power businesses that empower investors. For more information visit aviso.ca.

Aviso Wealth Inc. ('Aviso') is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five Provincial Credit Union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited. The following entities are subsidiaries of Aviso: Credential Qtrade Securities Inc. (including Credential Securities, Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Qtrade Advisor and Aviso Correspondent Partners), Credential Asset Management Inc., Credential Insurance Services Inc., Credential Financial Strategies Inc., and Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

