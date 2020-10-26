Aviation workers take to streets of Toronto and Montreal to demand support

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Aviation workers will hold a rally and distribute leaflets and two provinces on Friday, to urge the federal government to create a national aviation recovery strategy.

Media are invited to attend the events that will feature Unifor leadership and front line workers.

"Over the past seven months we have seen a transformation in the aviation sector like no other," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "The facts are now clear. If we want to save our aviation industry from total collapse, we need the federal government to implement an aviation strategy that focuses on workers and building the sector as a whole."

Who: Jerry Dias, Unifor National President, Front line aviation workers When: Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET Where: Toronto - Pearson International Airport Terminal 1

Montreal – Minister of Transport Marc Garneau Constituency office

4060 Sainte-Catherine Street West, Westmount QC

Additional details will be provided to media on Friday morning.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: To arrange in person, phone or FaceTime interviews or for more information please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell).

