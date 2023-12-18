Automotive News Canada Honor: DSMA's Farid Ahmad is Recognized as an Automotive News Canada Notable Champion of Diversity in Automotive

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - FARID AHMAD, FOUNDER & CEO, DSMA (Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions), has been named a 2023 Automotive News Canada Notable Champion of Diversity. Farid Ahmad is featured in a special section in the December 18 issue of Automotive News Canada.

The Notable Champions of Diversity in Automotive program has recognized executives that have demonstrated their commitment to improving diversity, equity, and inclusion within the workplace and their communities.

As a proud Canadian of Pakistani descent, Farid is dedicated to championing, developing, and implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategies and initiatives within his organization, DSMA. His goal is to help with the growth of diverse representation in the automotive industry and foster a diverse and inclusive workplace, taking all measurable actions to ensure success.

One of the key aspects that Farid takes pride in is the diverse makeup of the teams at DSMA: with 57 members and women making 50% of the executive team, and with representation from over 20 different countries, DSMA truly values the unique perspectives and experiences brought on by individuals from various backgrounds. This diversity of talent and cultural richness contributes to a vibrant and inclusive work environment based on collaboration and understanding, where creative ideas can be shared freely.

Farid actively engages in promoting diversity and inclusion beyond DSMA. He has established a meaningful partnership with Georgian College, demonstrating the company's commitment to supporting students pursuing a career in the automotive industry. DSMA is the only automotive M&A firm that provides an annual scholarship for students at the Automotive Business School of Canada (ABSC) programs at Georgian College. This diversity award specifically targets self-identifying female, black, or Indigenous students, offering financial support and encouragement to those historically underrepresented in the field. By investing in the education and empowerment of diverse talents, DSMA is shaping a more inclusive future for the automotive industry.

As a member of the National Association of Minority Auto Dealers (NAMAD) in the US and partner of Accelerate Auto in Canada, Farid has been recognized as a dedicated advocate for diversity and equity in the automotive industry. He has also served as a speaker for NAMAD on multiple occasions, sharing his expertise and insights to inspire positive change within the industry.

Furthermore, DSMA proudly extends their support to charitable endeavors, particularly to "The Hope of Life," a prominent global charity. For the past 30 years, this organization has provided humanitarian aid to communities in need across Guatemala. DSMA's financial contributions help sustain essential programs that encompass vital aspects such as food security, clean drinking water, shelter, education, and hospitals, making a profound impact on the lives of local families and their community. Through initiatives that focus on empowerment, education, and healthcare, The Hope of Life has uplifted countless women, equipping them with the tools and resources needed to create a brighter future for themselves and their families. By aligning with this remarkable charity, Farid and DSMA exemplify their commitment to making a positive difference not only within their organization, but also in communities around the world, including the transformative impact on women's lives in Guatemala.

"At DSMA, we consider diversity a strategic imperative. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it's also in our customers' best interests. When I set out to build this company, I made it my mission to offer our clients the best service possible - and to do the best possible job requires the best employees.

Our team, comprised of people of colour like myself, of female executives, and team members of all ages, may not be what's expected in our industry, but then again, neither are our results. And that's a point in which I take immense pride.

I'd like to commend the many dealers who are beginning to direct their attention to this important issue. Whatever stage of your diversity journey you're on, your efforts are helping to make automotive a stronger industry for all."

– Farid Ahmad, Founder & CEO, DSMA

The 2023 class of Notable Champions of Diversity in Automotive was chosen by Automotive News Canada editors and journalists from a large pool of nominees.

Since 1925, Automotive News has been the primary source for news happening among automotive retailers, suppliers, and manufacturers. Distinct from other publications in the field, Automotive News remains a fully subscriber-paid publication, a testament to the value it delivers to the reader. The award-winning weekly print edition, robust website, email newsletters, and video broadcasts are backed by a global team of more than 55 editors and reporters.

About DSMA:

Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions (DSMA) stands as a premier firm at the forefront of the automotive industry's M&A landscape. Founded in Toronto to disrupt conventional dealership transactions, DSMA has grown into the leading M&A firm in Canada, boasting over $7 billion in dealership sales within the last five years. Expanding into the USA in 2018 and establishing a US headquarters in Florida, DSMA now holds a prominent position as the primary buy/sell transaction partner across North America. With a vision to be the leading provider of M&A advisory services to North American dealers, DSMA leverages its 1,000+ years of collective automotive industry experience and expertise to offer strategic M&A services to automotive and heavy equipment retailers and manufacturers. Specializing in dealership valuations, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, and comprehensive entry and exit strategies, DSMA is recognized for its transparent, professional, and engaged approach, making it the preferred partner for clients looking to navigate the complexities of dealership transactions. To date, DSMA has completed over 1700+ valuations and 425+ transactions across North America.

