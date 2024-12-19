AUTOCANADA REACHES AGREEMENT WITH FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION TO RESOLVE INVESTIGATION

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX:ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced today that it has reached an agreement with the United States Federal Trade Commission (the "FTC") to resolve the FTC's civil investigation into certain business practices at AutoCanada's dealerships in Illinois.

As part of the resolution, the Company will pay US$20 million to the FTC and the State of Illinois in monetary relief, with no civil penalties. The agreement contains no admission of wrongdoing by the Company, brings the FTC's investigation to a close, and puts this matter behind the Company.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 82 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 11 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 27 collision centres. In 2023, the Company generated revenue in excess of $6 billion and our dealerships sold over 100,000 retail vehicles.

