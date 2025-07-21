AutoCanada Selects CarGurus as Preferred Partner Powering its Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence Strategy

EDMONTON, AB, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, today announced that it has selected CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), the fastest-growing automotive shopping site in Canada1, as its preferred partner in Canada. Through this long-term relationship, AutoCanada will have access to the power and reach of CarGurus' leading listings marketplace, advanced digital marketing and retail solutions, and market intelligence powered by proprietary data and predictive insights.

"Consumer expectations continue to evolve and AutoCanada remains committed to delivering a best-in-class experience that supports shoppers at every stage of their journey," said Paul Antony, Executive Chairman of AutoCanada. "We believe partnering with CarGurus will enable AutoCanada to fuel our growth through enhanced marketing performance, deeper data-driven decision-making, and greater access to high-quality consumer connections."

AutoCanada dealers will benefit from CarGurus' solutions that help maximize visibility, connect with ready-to-buy shoppers, and make more data-informed decisions on vehicle pricing, inventory management, and digital advertising. The group's 64 franchised dealerships and three used car dealerships in Canada will also have ongoing access to strategic consultation from CarGurus' in-person dealer engagement team, helping them navigate shifting market dynamics and consumer behavior.

"By combining our performance-driven solutions and deep market intelligence with AutoCanada's extensive dealership network, we aim to help their stores connect with more car buyers with greater efficiency and leverage actionable insights," said Sam Zales, President & Chief Operating Officer at CarGurus. "We value the opportunity to deepen our relationship as AutoCanada's strategic partner."

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment operates 64 franchised dealerships in Canada, comprised of 23 brands, in eight provinces. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates three independent used dealerships and 12 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 29 collision centres. In 2024, our Canadian dealerships sold approximately 85,000 new and used retail vehicles. In addition, our collision centres offer an opportunity for the Company to retain customers at every touchpoint within the automotive ecosystem.

AutoCanada's U.S. Operations segment, operating as Leader Automotive Group, operates 17 franchised dealerships comprised of 15 brands, in Illinois, USA. Leader currently sells Audi, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen branded vehicles. In 2024, our U.S. dealerships sold approximately 12,900 new and used retail vehicles.

