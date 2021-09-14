AutoCanada Featured in TSX30 List Recognizing Canada's Top Performing Stocks

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that the Company was recognized by the Toronto Stock Exchange as a top-performing company on the Toronto Stock Exchange's 2021 TSX30 list. TSX30 highlights the 30 top-performing TSX stocks, based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation over a three-year period. AutoCanada's inclusion underscores the success of the Go Forward plan initially outlined in 2018, as well as the continued efforts of AutoCanada's team, which has resulted in a stock price appreciation of approximately 212 per cent over the past three years.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by the TSX30 program, and even more proud of our people who have delivered extraordinary results over the last few years," said Paul Antony, AutoCanada's Executive Chairman. "I am particularly proud of our ability to sustain this momentum despite the many challenges presented by COVID. As a company, we're proud of what we've built and are excited for what's to come, including continued investment in our core strategic initiatives, our culture and our team."

Founded in 2019, TSX30 is an annual flagship program, recognizing companies that have sustained excellence over the long term, driving growth in their industries, for their investors, and the Canadian economy.

The TSX30 program considers all companies that have been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for at least three years, with a closing dividend-adjusted share price of at least C$0.50 and a market capitalization of at least C$75 million as at June 30th, 2018. Of the 538 companies that met these criteria, the 30 companies with greatest share price appreciation over the period from July 1st, 2018 to June 30th, 2021 have been named to this year's TSX30 program.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 66 franchised dealerships, comprised of 27 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. Additionally, the Company's Canadian operations segment currently operates one used vehicle dealership supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, and two stand-alone collision centres (within our group of 17 collision centres). In 2020, our dealerships sold approximately 66,000 vehicles and processed over 756,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,098 service bays generating revenue in excess of $3 billion.

Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

For further information: Mike Borys, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 780.509.2808, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.autocan.ca/

