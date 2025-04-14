AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS FOR Q1 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND 2025 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

EDMONTON, AB, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 after markets close. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The conference call will include prepared remarks from AutoCanada's management team. After the prepared remarks, the Company will accept questions from analysts.

Date: May 14, 2025

Time: 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Call: 1.888.510.2154 (Canada and USA)

Participants are asked to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until Wednesday, May 21, 2025 by dialing 1.888.660.6345 (Canada and USA), passcode 16487. The public is invited to listen to the live conference call or the replay.

This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following URL: https://investors.autocan.ca/2025-q1-conference-call/

For those unable to listen during the live webcast, an audio replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

In addition, the Company announced details for its Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting (the "Meeting"). AutoCanada's 2025 Meeting will be held in a virtual only meeting format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast on May 15, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Online access to the meeting will begin at 10:45 a.m. Mountain Time (12:45 p.m. Eastern Time). Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.

MEETING DATE AND LOCATION

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Location: Online at https://meetnow.global/MSMH6PZ

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 64 franchised dealerships in Canada, comprised of 25 brands, in 8 provinces. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates a group of 29 collision centres. In 2024, our Canadian dealerships sold approximately 85,000 new and used retail vehicles.

AutoCanada's U.S. Operations segment, operating as Leader Automotive Group ("Leader"), currently operates 17 franchised dealerships comprised of 15 brands, in Illinois, USA. Leader currently sells Audi, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen branded vehicles. In 2024, our U.S. dealerships sold approximately 12,900 new and used retail vehicles.

Additional Information

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information contact: Samuel Cochrane, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 780.732.3157, Email: [email protected]