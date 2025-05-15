AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND VOTING RESULTS

AutoCanada Inc.

May 15, 2025, 18:02 ET

EDMONTON, AB, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 15, 2025. A total of 13,223,838 common shares (representing 57.12% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) were represented virtually or by proxy at the Meeting. Each of the following nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 28, 2025 were duly elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Paul Antony

12,890,423

97.57

321,517

2.43

Stephen Carlisle

13,178,665

99.75

33,275

0.25

Rhonda English

13,158,788

99.60

53,152

0.40

Stephen Green

12,332,597

93.34

879,343

6.66

Christopher Harris

13,180,571

99.76

31,369

0.24

Barry James

12,935,264

97.91

276,676

2.09

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 64 franchised dealerships in Canada, comprised of 25 brands, in 8 provinces. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates a group of 29 collision centres. In 2024, our Canadian dealerships sold approximately 85,000 new and used retail vehicles.

AutoCanada's U.S. Operations segment, operating as Leader Automotive Group ("Leader"), currently operates 17 franchised dealerships comprised of 15 brands, in Illinois, USA. Leader currently sells Audi, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen branded vehicles. In 2024, our U.S. dealerships sold approximately 12,900 new and used retail vehicles.

Additional Information

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and www.sedarplus.ca.

Samuel Cochrane, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 780.732.3157, Email: [email protected]

