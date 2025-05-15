AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND VOTING RESULTS

EDMONTON, AB, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 15, 2025. A total of 13,223,838 common shares (representing 57.12% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) were represented virtually or by proxy at the Meeting. Each of the following nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 28, 2025 were duly elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Paul Antony 12,890,423 97.57 321,517 2.43 Stephen Carlisle 13,178,665 99.75 33,275 0.25 Rhonda English 13,158,788 99.60 53,152 0.40 Stephen Green 12,332,597 93.34 879,343 6.66 Christopher Harris 13,180,571 99.76 31,369 0.24 Barry James 12,935,264 97.91 276,676 2.09

AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 64 franchised dealerships in Canada, comprised of 25 brands, in 8 provinces. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates a group of 29 collision centres. In 2024, our Canadian dealerships sold approximately 85,000 new and used retail vehicles.

AutoCanada's U.S. Operations segment, operating as Leader Automotive Group ("Leader"), currently operates 17 franchised dealerships comprised of 15 brands, in Illinois, USA. Leader currently sells Audi, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen branded vehicles. In 2024, our U.S. dealerships sold approximately 12,900 new and used retail vehicles.

