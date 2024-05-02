AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue was $1,420.9 million as compared to $1,539.3 million in the prior year, a decrease of (7.7)%

EDMONTON, AB, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

"During the first quarter, the trend of replenishing new light vehicle inventory, combined with consumer preference to buy affordable vehicles and minimize borrowing costs, resulted in continued normalization of total gross profit per new retail unit." said Paul Antony, AutoCanada's Executive Chair. "This combined with extremely cold weather impacting foot traffic in many of our Western Canadian stores, along with a shortage of quality, well priced used vehicles available to procure for our used division, culminated in challenging operational dynamics during the first quarter."

"Against this backdrop of difficult market conditions, AutoCanada remains focused on its strategies to outperform the broader market while protecting profitability and executing against Project Elevate initiatives. During the first quarter, we completed restructuring the US division and began implementing Canadian operating standards, which will have a positive impact in coming quarters. We also began the process to implement standard operating expense ratios by brand in Canada, which will benefit the Canadian operations later this fall and through the end of this year. These, along with our numerous Project Elevate initiatives to maximize gross profit, modernize our corporate infrastructure and optimize our cost structure, are the path to a lower cost and more profitable business in the future. I'd like to express my appreciation for the hard work and commitment of our employees and thank our OEM partners for their continued support."

First Quarter Key Highlights and Recent Developments



Three-Months Ended March 31 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS 2024 2023 % Change Revenue 1,420,928 1,539,326 (7.7) % Same store revenue 2 1,377,993 1,528,883 (9.9) % Gross profit 229,327 254,982 (10.1) % Gross profit percentage 2 16.1 % 16.6 % (0.5) ppts Operating expenses 211,664 211,601 0.0 % Net (loss) income (2,361) 8,384 (128.2) % Basic net (loss) income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders (0.10) 0.33 (130.3) % Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders (0.10) 0.32 (131.3) % Adjusted EBITDA 1 21,966 45,028 (51.2) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 1.5 % 2.9 % (1.4) ppts New retail vehicles2 sold (units) 9,287 8,771 5.9 % Used retail vehicles2 sold (units) 13,330 15,290 (12.8) % New vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2 4,859 5,337 (9.0) % Used vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2 1,264 1,317 (4.0) % Parts and service ("P&S") gross profit 83,258 83,231 0.0 % Collision repair ("Collision") gross profit 14,304 10,645 34.4 % Finance, insurance and other ("F&I") gross profit per retail unit average2 3,275 3,462 (5.4) % Normalized operating expenses before depreciation 1 191,321 194,414 (1.6) % Normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a % of gross profit 1 83.4 % 76.2 % 7.2 ppts Floorplan financing expense 19,617 15,697 25.0 %

Consolidated revenue decreased due to lower used retail vehicle2 sales, and lower F&I revenues, partially offset by higher new vehicle sales, positive contributions from collision operations and recent acquisitions.

Consolidated gross profit decreased primarily due to lower used retail vehicle sales and lower contributions from F&I.

Normalized operating expenses before depreciation1, which excludes share-based compensation, transaction costs, and other non-recurring costs, declined due to lower employee costs. Normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit1 increased due to compressed gross profit.

Floorplan financing expenses increased as a result of higher interest rates and rising new inventory levels partially offset by lower used vehicle inventory levels.

Net loss for the period resulted from lower gross profits for the reasons stated above, an impairment charge in the current quarter for an asset held for sale, and higher floorplan financing expenses, partially offset by gains from the sale of two properties completed during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the period and adjusted EBITDA margin1 decreased primarily as a result of lower gross profits combined with higher floorplan financing expenses.

Canadian Operations Highlights



Three-Months Ended March 31 CANADIAN FINANCIAL RESULTS 2024 2023 % Change Revenue 1,240,279 1,340,255 (7.5) % Gross profit 200,778 220,373 (8.9) % Gross profit percentage 2 16.2 % 16.4 % (0.2) ppts Operating expenses 180,056 177,396 1.5 % Net income 6,681 12,428 (46.2) % Adjusted EBITDA 1 25,901 44,566 (41.9) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 2.1 % 3.3 % (1.2) ppts New retail vehicles2 sold (units) 7,909 7,603 4.0 % Used retail vehicles2 sold (units) 11,600 13,106 (11.5) % Used-to-new retail units ratio 2 1.47 1.72 (14.5) % New vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2 5,026 5,386 (6.7) % Used vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2 1,484 1,431 3.7 % P&S gross profit 69,742 71,738 (2.8) % Collision gross profit 14,304 10,645 34.4 % F&I gross profit per retail unit average 2 3,263 3,473 (6.0) %

Revenue and gross profit decreased as a result of lower used vehicle sales and F&I operations, partially offset by contributions from collision operations, new vehicle sales and recent acquisitions. Growth in collision gross profit was driven by strong customer demand, increased production capacity and acquisitions. Used vehicle gross profit per retail unit2 increased due to a larger inventory writedown provision recognized in the prior year. F&I gross profit per retail unit average2 decreased as a growing proportion of retail vehicle sales are being purchased without dealer financing, resulting in fewer opportunities to sell higher margin warranty and insurance products.

Adjusted EBITDA1 declined due to the reasons stated above combined with higher floorplan financing expenses.

U.S. Operations Highlights



Three-Months Ended March 31 U.S. FINANCIAL RESULTS 2024 2023 % Change Revenue 180,649 199,071 (9.3) % Gross profit 28,549 34,609 (17.5) % Gross profit percentage 2 15.8 % 17.4 % (1.6) ppts Operating expenses 31,608 34,205 (7.6) % Net loss (9,042) (4,044) (123.6) % Adjusted EBITDA 1 (3,935) 462 (951.7) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 (2.2) % 0.2 % (2.4) ppts New retail vehicles2 sold (units) 1,378 1,168 18.0 % Used retail vehicles2 sold (units) 1,730 2,184 (20.8) % Used-to-new retail units ratio 2 1.26 1.87 (32.6) % New vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2 3,904 5,023 (22.3) % Used vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2 (213) 634 (133.6) % P&S gross profit 13,516 11,493 17.6 % F&I gross profit per retail unit average 2 3,353 3,400 (1.4) %

Revenue and gross profit declined due to lower used retail vehicle2 sales and lower F&I performance, partially offset by contributions from P&S operations and new retail vehicle sales. Used vehicle performance was negatively impacted by market dynamics that made sourcing optimal used vehicle inventory more challenging. P&S gross profit increased due to the successful implementation of various initiatives to improve operational effectiveness.

Adjusted EBITDA1 declined due to lower used vehicle gross profits and higher floorplan financing costs, partially offset by higher P&S gross profit.

Collision Centre Operations Highlights



Three-Months Ended March 31 Collision Centre Financial Results 2024 2023 % Change Revenue 32,601 27,751 17.5 % Gross profit 14,304 10,645 34.4 % Gross profit percentage 2 43.9 % 38.4 % 5.5 ppts Adjusted EBITDA 1 2,685 2,580 4.1 % Same store revenue 2 26,851 26,199 2.5 % Same store gross profit 2 12,092 9,212 31.3 % Same store gross profit percentage 2 45.0 % 35.2 % 9.8 ppts

Collision revenue, gross profit, and gross profit percentage2 increased reflecting contributions from acquisitions and strong customer demand supported by increased Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEM") certifications and insurance referrals.

Same store2 revenue, gross profit, and gross profit percentage2 increased for the reasons noted.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased for the reasons noted above.

Other Recent Developments

During the quarter:

On February 1, 2024 , the Company entered into a $75.0 million interest rate swap with a fixed one-month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR") of 3.77%. The swap has an initial settlement date of February 1, 2027 and may be extended by the counterparty to February 1, 2029 .

, the Company entered into a interest rate swap with a fixed one-month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR") of 3.77%. The swap has an initial settlement date of and may be extended by the counterparty to . On February 1, 2024 , the Company completed the previously announced sale of two properties located in British Columbia and Alberta for cash consideration of $41.4 million plus customary closing adjustments. Refer to Section 5 Acquisitions, Divestitures, and Other Recent Developments for additional information.

, the Company completed the previously announced sale of two properties located in and for cash consideration of plus customary closing adjustments. Refer to Section 5 Acquisitions, Divestitures, and Other Recent Developments for additional information. On March 1, 2024 , the newly built open point dealership, Maple Ridge GM, located in Maple Ridge, B.C. , commenced operations. The dealership consists of a dealership and service facility with 14 service bays and is the Company's first GM dealership in the Metro Vancouver area.

, the newly built open point dealership, Maple Ridge GM, located in , commenced operations. The dealership consists of a dealership and service facility with 14 service bays and is the Company's first GM dealership in the Metro Vancouver area. On March 7, 2024 , the Company announced that it had received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Pursuant to the NCIB, AutoCanada may purchase up to 1,329,106 common shares during the twelve-month period commencing March 11, 2024 and ending March 10, 2025 or such earlier date as the Company may complete its purchases under the NCIB. For the period ended March 31, 2024 , the Company has repurchased and cancelled 78,688 common shares for an average price of $24.67 and total cash consideration of approximately $1.9 million .

, the Company announced that it had received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Pursuant to the NCIB, AutoCanada may purchase up to 1,329,106 common shares during the twelve-month period commencing March 11, 2024 and ending March 10, 2025 or such earlier date as the Company may complete its purchases under the NCIB. For the period ended , the Company has repurchased and cancelled 78,688 common shares for an average price of and total cash consideration of approximately . On March 27, 2024 , in connection with its previously announced NCIB, AutoCanada received approval from the TSX to implement an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with its designated broker. The ASPP will terminate on March 10, 2025 , unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms.

After the quarter:

For the period from April 1, 2024 to May 1, 2024 , under the NCIB and ASPP, the Company has repurchased and cancelled 78,000 common shares for an average price of $24.53 and total cash consideration of approximately $1.9 million .

to , under the NCIB and ASPP, the Company has repurchased and cancelled 78,000 common shares for an average price of and total cash consideration of approximately . On April 22, 2024 , the Company entered into the fourth amended and restated credit agreement ("New Credit Facility") with the existing lending syndicate. The New Credit Facility includes the following: Extend the maturity date to April 22, 2027 to maintain a three-year term; Creation of a new $25 million capital expenditure term facility, and a corresponding $25 million accordion facility, to support the anticipated leasehold spending in the coming quarters; Total aggregate bank facilities increased from $1.610 billion to $1.635 billion , with no changes to the revolving, wholesale flooring, and wholesale leasing facilities; Enhancements to the Company's ability to floor a higher proportion of used vehicles; Transition from CDOR to Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average ("CORRA"); and Certain administrative changes.

, the Company entered into the fourth amended and restated credit agreement ("New Credit Facility") with the existing lending syndicate. The New Credit Facility includes the following: On May 1, 2024 , the Company completed the sale of specific land and building in Alberta for cash consideration of $10.0 million plus closing adjustments resulting in a gain of $3.4 million . The land and buildings were presented as held for sale in the Interim Financial Statements.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 will be held on May 2, 2024 at 9:00 am Mountain (11:00 am Eastern). To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-888-664-6392 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

This conference call will also be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following URL: https://investors.autocan.ca/event/2024-q1-conference-call/

MD&A and Financial Statements

Information included in this press release is a summary of results. It should be read in conjunction with AutoCanada's Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ("Interim Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, which can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca.

All comparisons presented in this press release are between the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, unless otherwise indicated. Results are reported in Canadian dollars and have been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, unless otherwise stated.





1 See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below. 2 This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES". Section 13. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 ("MD&A") is hereby incorporated by reference for further information regarding the composition of these measures (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca).





Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except for share and per share amounts)



Three-month period ended

March 31, 2024 $ March 31, 2023 $ Revenue (Note 5) 1,420,928 1,539,326 Cost of sales (Note 6) (1,191,601) (1,284,344) Gross profit 229,327 254,982 Operating expenses (Note 7) (211,664) (211,601) Operating profit before other income and expense 17,663 43,381 Lease and other income, net 2,549 3,243 Gain on disposal of assets, net (Note 11) 19,267 5 Impairment of non-financial assets (Note 11 ) (7,200) — Operating profit 32,279 46,629 Finance costs (Note 8) (36,302) (35,827) Finance income (Note 8) 728 1,102 Other gains (losses), net 82 (93) (Loss) income for the period before taxation (3,213) 11,811 Income tax (recovery) expense (Note 9) (852) 3,427 Net (loss) income for the period (2,361) 8,384





Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss



Foreign operations currency translation 2,448 2,241 Change in fair value of cash flow hedge (Note 18) (206) 439 Income tax relating to these items 51 (111) Other comprehensive income for the period 2,293 2,569 Comprehensive (loss) income for the period (68) 10,953





Net (loss) income for the period attributable to:



AutoCanada shareholders (2,407) 7,807 Non-controlling interests 46 577

(2,361) 8,384 Comprehensive (loss) income for the period attributable to:



AutoCanada shareholders (114) 10,376 Non-controlling interests 46 577

(68) 10,953 Net (loss) income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders:



Basic (0.10) 0.33 Diluted (0.10) 0.32





Weighted average shares



Basic (Note 20) 23,583,406 23,503,176 Diluted (Note 20) 23,583,406 24,625,669

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements and can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca .

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



March 31, 2024

(Unaudited) $ December 31, 2023 $ ASSETS



Current assets



Cash 107,912 103,146 Trade and other receivables (Note 12) 205,074 222,076 Inventories (Note 13) 1,171,378 1,154,311 Current tax recoverable 33,783 22,187 Other current assets (Note 15) 15,216 15,718 Assets held for sale (Note 11) 53,193 22,152

1,586,556 1,539,590 Property and equipment (Note 14) 372,677 378,269 Right-of-use assets 401,379 405,105 Other long-term assets (Note 15) 15,479 16,708 Deferred income tax 34,080 35,444 Derivative financial instruments (Note 18) 1,440 3,920 Intangible assets 663,096 682,137 Goodwill 98,385 98,266

3,173,092 3,159,439 LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Trade and other payables (Note 16) 201,450 238,427 Revolving floorplan facilities (Note 17) 1,231,546 1,174,595 Vehicle repurchase obligations 1,139 1,982 Indebtedness (Note 17) 14,294 744 Lease liabilities 28,215 28,411 Redemption liabilities 22,580 22,580 Other liabilities (Note 18) 12,620 12,325 Liabilities held for sale (Note 11) 1,086 —

1,512,930 1,479,064 Long-term indebtedness (Note 17) 551,557 562,178 Long-term lease liabilities 467,265 469,013 Long-term redemption liabilities 25,000 25,000 Derivative financial instruments (Note 18) 1,593 2,219 Other long-term liabilities 1,080 1,368 Deferred income tax 51,773 55,768

2,611,198 2,594,610 EQUITY



Attributable to AutoCanada shareholders 535,150 534,847 Attributable to non-controlling interests 26,744 29,982

561,894 564,829

3,173,092 3,159,439

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements and can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca .

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three-month period ended



March 31, 2024 $ March 31, 2023 $ Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities



Net (loss) income for the period (2,361) 8,384 Adjustments for:



Income tax (recovery) expense (Note 9) (852) 3,427 Finance costs (Note 8) 1 36,302 35,827 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 7) 8,586 8,104 Depreciation of property and equipment (Note 7) 6,276 5,623 Gain on disposal of assets, net (Note 11) (19,267) (5) Share-based compensation (Note 19) 2,205 1,861 Amortization of intangible assets (Note 7) 126 122 Unrealized fair value changes on foreign exchange forward contracts (Note 18) 2,373 (467) Impairment of non-financial assets (Note 11) 7,200 — Net change in non-cash working capital (Note 23) 20,220 36,616

60,808 99,492 Income taxes paid (12,567) (6,673) Interest paid 1 (41,686) (38,563) Settlement of share-based awards, net (41) (902)

6,514 53,354 Investing activities



Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (Note 10) — (17,669) Purchases of property and equipment (Note 14) (11,278) (25,561) Additions to intangible assets (341) (426) Adjustments to prior year business acquisitions (14) — Proceeds on sale of property and equipment (Note 11) 41,405 377

29,772 (43,279) Financing activities



Proceeds from indebtedness 205,822 129,144 Repayment of indebtedness (203,214) (125,356) Repayment of Executive Advance — 129 Repurchase of common shares under Normal Course Issuer Bid (Note 20) (1,944)

Shares settled from treasury, net (Note 20) (531) 351 Payments for purchase of UD LP minority interest (Note 24) (22,500) — Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (4,294) (3,830) Repayment of loans by non-controlling interests 2,236 3,087 Principal portion of lease payments, net (7,794) (7,268)

(32,219) (3,743) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 699 (25) Net increase in cash 4,766 6,307 Cash at beginning of period 103,146 108,301 Cash at end of period 107,912 114,608

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements and can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca .

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or to cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, financing activities, cash, and indebtedness determined in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of our performance. We provide these additional non-GAAP measures ("Non-GAAP Measures"), capital management measures, and supplementary financial measures to assist investors in determining the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash provided by (used in) operating activities and to provide additional information on how these cash resources are used.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, normalized operating expenses before depreciation, and normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit are not earnings measures recognized by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. Investors are cautioned that these Non-GAAP Measures should not replace net earnings or loss (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of the Company's performance, cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities or as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. The Company's methods of calculating referenced Non-GAAP Measures may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

We list and define these "NON-GAAP MEASURES" below:

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is an indicator of a company's operating performance over a period of time and ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA provides an indication of the results generated by our principal business activities prior to:

Interest expense (other than interest expense on floorplan financing), income taxes, depreciation, and amortization;

Charges that introduce volatility unrelated to operating performance by virtue of the impact of external factors (such as share-based compensation amounts attributed to certain equity issuances as part of the Used Digital Division);

Non-cash charges (such as impairment, recoveries, gains or losses on derivatives, revaluation of contingent consideration and revaluation of redemption liabilities);

Charges outside the normal course of business (such as restructuring, gains and losses on dealership divestitures and real estate transactions); and

Charges that are non-recurring in nature (such as provisions for settlement income).

The Company believes adjusted EBITDA provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance over a period of time.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA margin is an indicator of a company's operating performance specifically in relation to our revenue performance.

The Company believes adjusted EBITDA margin provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance with retaining and growing profitability as our revenue and scale increases over a period of time.

Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation

Normalized operating expenses before depreciation is an indicator of a company's operating expense before depreciation over a period of time, normalized for the following items:

Transaction costs related to acquisitions, dispositions, and open points;

Software implementation costs associated with the configuration or customization of software as a service arrangement;

Restructuring charges relate to non-recurring organizational changes to improve the Company's profitability and overall efficiency; and

Share-based compensation expense.

The Company believes normalized operating expenses before depreciation provides a comparison of our operating expense normalized for transactions that are not indicative of the Company's operating expenses over time. Note the current definition of normalized operating expenses before depreciation differs from previous definitions.

Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation as a Percentage of Gross Profit

Normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit is a measure of a company's normalized operating expenses before depreciation over a period of time in relation to gross profit.

The Company believes this measure provides a comparison of our operating performance normalized for transactions that are not indicative of the Company's operating expenses over time.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS

Adjusted EBITDA and Segmented Adjusted EBITDA

The following table illustrates segmented adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended March 31:



Three-Months Ended March 31, 2024

Three-Months Ended March 31, 2023

Canada U.S. Total

Canada U.S. Total Net income (loss) for the period 6,681 (9,042) (2,361)

12,428 (4,044) 8,384 Add back:













Income tax (recovery) expense (852) — (852)

3,427 — 3,427 Depreciation of right of use assets 7,841 745 8,586

7,365 739 8,104 Depreciation of property and equipment 5,698 578 6,276

5,144 479 5,623 Amortization of intangible assets 126 — 126

— — — Interest on long-term indebtedness 6,265 3,046 9,311

6,923 2,490 9,413 Lease liability interest 7,695 738 8,433

7,025 798 7,823

33,454 (3,935) 29,519

42,312 462 42,774 Add back:













Impairment of non-financial assets 7,200 — 7,200

— — — Restructuring charges 2,000 — 2,000

— — — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — —

1,382 — 1,382 Unrealized fair value changes in derivative instruments 2,001 — 2,001

(7) — (7) Amortization of loss on terminated hedges — — —

817 — 817 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses (144) — (144)

67 — 67 Software implementation costs 657 — 657

— — — Gain on disposal of assets (19,267) — (19,267)

(5) — (5) Adjusted EBITDA 25,901 (3,935) 21,966

44,566 462 45,028

The following table illustrates collision adjusted EBITDA for the three-month periods ended March 31:



Three-Months Ended March 31, 2024

Three-Months Ended March 31, 2023 Collision Operations Canada U.S. Total

Canada U.S. Total Period from January 1 to March 31













Net income for the period 972 — 972

1,057 — 1,057 Add back:













Income tax recovery — — —

(10) — (10) Depreciation of right of use assets 532 — 532

200 — 200 Depreciation of property and equipment 408 — 408

339 — 339 Interest on long-term indebtedness — — —

— — — Lease liability interest 773 — 773

994 — 994 Adjusted EBITDA 2,685 — 2,685

2,580 — 2,580

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table illustrates segmented adjusted EBITDA margin for the three-month period ended March 31:



Three-Months Ended March 31, 2024

Three-Months Ended March 31, 2023

Canada U.S. Total

Canada U.S. Total Adjusted EBITDA 25,901 (3,935) 21,966

44,566 462 45,028 Revenue 1,240,279 180,649 1,420,928

1,340,255 199,071 1,539,326 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2.1 % (2.2) % 1.5 %

3.3 % 0.2 % 2.9 %

Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation and Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation as a Percentage of Gross Profit

The following table illustrates segmented normalized operating expenses before depreciation and normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit, for the three-month periods ended March 31:



Three-Months Ended March 31, 2024

Three-Months Ended March 31, 2023

Canada U.S. Total

Canada U.S. Total Operating expenses 180,056 31,608 211,664

177,396 34,205 211,601 Deduct:













Depreciation of right of use assets (7,841) (745) (8,586)

(7,365) (739) (8,104) Depreciation of property and equipment (5,698) (578) (6,276)

(5,144) (479) (5,623) Amortization of intangible assets (126) — (126)

(122) — (122) Operating expenses before depreciation 166,391 30,285 196,676

164,765 32,987 197,752 Normalizing Items:













Add back:













Acquisition-related costs (493) — (493)

(1,477) — (1,477) Software implementation costs (657) — (657)

— — — Restructuring charges (2,000) — (2,000)

— — — Share-based compensation expense (2,205) — (2,205)

(1,861) — (1,861) Normalized operating expenses before depreciation 161,036 30,285 191,321

161,427 32,987 194,414 Gross profit 200,778 28,549 229,327

220,373 34,609 254,982 Normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit 80.2 % 106.1 % 83.4 %

73.3 % 95.3 % 76.2 %

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information (collectively "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. We hereby provide cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "projection", "vision", "goals", "objective", "target", "schedules", "outlook", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "should", "plan", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "will", "believe", "shall" and similar expressions) are not historical facts and are forward-looking and may involve estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict.

Accordingly, these factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout this press release.

Details of the Company's material forward-looking statements are included in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "AIF"). The AIF and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website www.sedarplus.ca ) describe the risks, material assumptions, and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference.

Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 84 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 3 used vehicle dealerships and 1 used vehicle auction business supporting the Used Digital Division, 13 RightRide division locations, and 11 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 27 collision centres. In 2023, the Company generated revenue in excess of $1 billion and our dealerships sold over 100,000 retail vehicles.

Additional Information

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and www.sedarplus.ca .

