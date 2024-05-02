AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND VOTING RESULTS

EDMONTON, AB, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 2, 2024. A total of 14,207,935 common shares (representing 60.17 % of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) were represented virtually or by proxy at the Meeting. Each of the following nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 18, 2024 were duly elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Paul Antony 14,046,153 98.99 143,307 1.01 Stephen Carlisle 14,169,387 99.86 20,073 0.14 Rhonda English 14,056,381 99.06 133,079 0.94 Stephen Green 13,175,265 92.85 1,014,195 7.15 Christopher Harris 14,172,140 99.88 17,320 0.12 Barry James 13,681,746 96.42 507,714 3.58 Elias Olmeta 13,660,020 96.27 529,440 3.73

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 84 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 3 used vehicle dealerships and 1 used vehicle auction business supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, 13 RightRide division locations, and 11 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 27 collision centres. In 2023, the Company generated revenue in excess of $6 billion and our dealerships sold over 100,000 retail vehicles.

