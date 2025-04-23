AuditBoard Launches New Regulatory Compliance Solution, Expanding Comprehensive Risk Management

Modern connected risk platform now enables compliance teams to navigate rapidly changing regulations

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- AuditBoard , the leading global platform for connected risk, transforming audit, risk, and compliance, today announced RegComply, a powerful new solution for regulatory compliance management to help organizations stay on top of changing regulations and manage their compliance programs with integrated risk insights. The new solution includes new AI capabilities from AuditBoard and is powered by regulatory change and obligations data from CUBE RegPlatform™, a leading global regulatory intelligence solution provider.

In today's rapidly evolving regulatory environment, manually tracking changes across multiple sources, from multiple regulatory bodies, while also assessing the impact of these changes on an organization's existing operational environment makes it challenging to quickly and effectively manage compliance risk. Without proactive management, organizations risk mounting penalty fines, erosion of customer trust, stunted growth initiatives, and a threat to business continuity.

AuditBoard's RegComply helps address these challenges, enabling teams to continuously manage evolving regulations by:

Centralizing visibility into regulations and proactively sending change alerts. Customers can leverage regulatory content powered by CUBE and available from within AuditBoard's platform to view regulations from applicable sources and receive proactive notifications on new regulations and updates.

Customers can leverage regulatory content powered by CUBE and available from within AuditBoard's platform to view regulations from applicable sources and receive proactive notifications on new regulations and updates. Accelerating compliance decisions. With a centralized view of all risks, controls, policies, and issues, customers can quickly assess the impact of new regulations on their GRC environment. They can then weigh the risks of noncompliance with risk-driven insights, and quickly act as needed.

With a centralized view of all risks, controls, policies, and issues, customers can quickly assess the impact of new regulations on their GRC environment. They can then weigh the risks of noncompliance with risk-driven insights, and quickly act as needed. Strengthening stakeholder engagement. AI-powered workflows for mapping obligations to existing risks, controls, policies, and issues dramatically simplify the effort for stakeholders, allowing for faster input collection.

These capabilities were designed with direct input from AuditBoard design customers to ensure RegComply was delivering value to them and to the customers who participated in our beta program.

"With RegComply's ability to centralize regulation notifications and identification of regulation key requirements, along with the ability to leverage AI-recommended mapping to our existing GRC environment, one can expect to realize anywhere from 20% to 40% time savings with regulatory change management," said David Harrison, Chief Audit Executive at Origin Bank.

"RegComply first came to life through listening to our customers and understanding the challenges they face in managing regulatory compliance," said Happy Wang, Chief Technology Officer at AuditBoard. "We then partnered with them to create an easy-to-use AI-powered solution for compliance, built atop our connected risk platform to seamlessly integrate with their broader risk programs."

"CUBE's comprehensive regulatory content is industry proven and is able to power AuditBoard's RegComply offering with ongoing regulatory updates and changes," said Ben Richmond, CEO and Founder of CUBE. "Our partnership will enable AuditBoard's regulatory change management customers to identify relevant regulatory requirements they need to prioritize and action and manage ongoing updates."

To learn more about these new capabilities, visit AuditBoard.com .

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard's mission is to be the category-defining global platform for connected risk, elevating our customers through innovation. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust AuditBoard to transform their audit, risk, and compliance management. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the sixth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte.

Contact:

Laura Groshans

[email protected]

SOURCE AuditBoard, Inc