AuditBoard Expands Into Germany to Empower Enterprises to Modernize Risk Management

MUNICH, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- AuditBoard , the leading global platform for connected risk transforming audit, risk, and compliance, today announced that its award-winning solutions are now available to help German enterprises drive their risk programs forward. With this move, AuditBoard will provide localized support for its rapidly growing customer base in Germany, helping risk teams modernize their processes, collaborate more effectively, and deliver greater value for their organizations. Germany marks the latest European market to receive dedicated support from AuditBoard, signifying the company's commitment to serving its expanding customer community in the region. The announcement came at AuditBoard's Audit Leadership Summit, a gathering of top German internal audit executives and experts in Munich.

"We are very grateful for AuditBoard's commitment to providing localized services in Germany," said Dr. Sonja Bartels, SVP, Internal Audit Intelligence and Steering at Uniper SE. "The expansion will enable stronger collaboration and a more nuanced understanding of the German market's specific needs, ultimately empowering our internal audit team to provide greater value to the business."

"German enterprises can turn the complex risk landscape into a competitive advantage by strategically modernizing their approach to risk management," said Scott Arnold, Chief Executive Officer at AuditBoard. "AuditBoard's localized support was built specifically for the unique needs of businesses in one of the world's largest economies so teams can boost collaboration, break down silos, and leverage risk insights to enhance efficiency and improve business performance."

The announcement comes as German organizations face a uniquely complex landscape, marked by robust and proliferating national regulations and European Union directives. Operational silos and manual processes prevent internal audit and governance, risk, and compliance functions from navigating these challenges effectively.

A recent joint survey of over 230 German internal audit leaders fielded by Panterra in partnership with AuditBoard found only 46 percent of German companies report having unified leadership over audit and GRC functions, which can lead to fragmentation and inefficient communication. In addition, only 27 percent of respondents reported using shared platforms for efficient real-time information sharing. This lack of alignment significantly slows response times to emerging risks, potentially interrupting business continuity, damaging customer trust, and impeding growth initiatives.

AuditBoard also recently appointed Philipp Verhoeven as its Director of Sales and Head of Germany to lead the expansion of the business and oversee the growing German team.

"It is an honor to join AuditBoard to help address the specific challenges German audit and risk teams face every day," said Philipp Verhoeven. "Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and I believe there is a tremendous opportunity for us to help German audit, risk, and compliance teams drive meaningful change for their companies."

This expansion comes as AuditBoard's rapid global growth and innovation continue. The company now serves over 50% of the Fortune 500, was named to the Deloitte Fast 500 list for the sixth consecutive year, and was acquired in mid-2024 by London-based Hg for over $3B in one of 2024's biggest VC-backed PE transactions. AuditBoard's connected risk platform has been named one of G2's Best Software Products for two consecutive years, received a Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award as the Overall Best Risk Management Solution in 2024, and was named the top Platform as a Service by the 2024 Stratus Awards.

