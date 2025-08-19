AuditBoard Recognized as a Leader for Governance, Risk, and Compliance Software by Independent Analyst Firm

Connected risk platform achieved joint highest scores for AI, audit management, vision, innovation, and product strategy.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- AuditBoard , the AI-powered global platform for connected risk transforming audit, risk, and compliance, today announced it was named a Leader in the annual Verdantix Green Quadrant: GRC Software 2025 Report , earning joint highest scores for its AI, product vision, and strategy. This is another significant milestone as AuditBoard continues on its mission to be the category-defining global platform for connected risk, elevating customers through innovation.

AuditBoard has consistently been recognized for its industry-leading platform and rapid growth. The company was recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Governance, Risk, and Compliance Software 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US53615325, June 2025) and a Representative Vendor in 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Third-Party Risk Management Technology Solutions . AuditBoard also recently announced it serves more than 50% of the Fortune 500.

"Being named a Leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant: GRC Software 2025 Report further exemplifies how well our customer-centric approach is working," said Happy Wang, Chief Product and Technology Officer at AuditBoard. "By actively incorporating customer feedback into our product roadmap, we are able to provide the tools they need to strengthen risk decision-making, enhance organizational resiliency, and unlock new avenues for revenue growth."

"AuditBoard's connected risk platform has revolutionized our entire risk management strategy," said Fred Friedel, VP Internal Audit and Enterprise Risk at Interactive Communications International, Inc. "We've been able to break down siloes, improve collaboration, and dramatically reduce the time we spend on manual tasks. AuditBoard has allowed our team to be more efficient and ultimately provide more value to our business."

"AuditBoard is a suitable choice for organizations looking to centralize risk management around audit and compliance workflows," said Katelyn Johnson, Senior Manager, Verdantix. "The platform supports greater efficiency in audit execution by reducing manual tasks and supporting structured workflows. In compliance, its automation features help maintain oversight and support timely documentation and reporting. Among the platforms evaluated in this report, AuditBoard shows particular strength in tailoring AI capabilities to this domain."

To learn more about AuditBoard's connected risk platform, read the full report here .

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard's mission is to be the category-defining global platform for connected risk, elevating our customers through innovation. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust AuditBoard to transform their audit, risk, and compliance management. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the sixth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte.

Contact:

Laura Groshans

[email protected]

SOURCE AuditBoard, Inc