AuditBoard and EY Expand Alliance to Transform Risk Management in UK and Ireland

Centre of Excellence to Deliver Bespoke Support for AuditBoard Customers

LONDON, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management, has agreed an alliance with Ernst & Young LLP (EY) which will offer customers in the UK local support to transform their risk management strategies. EY has also established a Centre of Excellence in the UK to deliver tailored consulting and integration services for AuditBoard customers.

Organizations across the UK are facing growing complexities in managing audit, risk, and compliance. The Centre of Excellence will focus on helping customers modernise their risk management approaches and improve business outcomes within their organizations.

"We are delighted to announce the alliance with AuditBoard in the UK market," said Chris Gallagher, EY UK&I Risk Consulting Leader. "The alliance, which began in 2022 with EY US, will be about bespoke consulting and integration services to empower businesses to navigate complex regulatory environments, and effectively leverage technological advancements."

"Today's regulatory environment requires teams to prioritise efficiency and agility in their programs," said Ravi Patel, Director of Alliances, EMEA, at AuditBoard. "We are thrilled to be able to expand support to EMEA to equip our customers with forward-thinking risk management strategies, ensuring resilience and continuity for their organizations in an unpredictable environment."

Hasan Ali, EY UK Partner and EY UK AuditBoard Alliance Lead, stated: "The EY–AuditBoard alliance integrates EY's risk consulting services with AuditBoard's cloud-based audit, risk, and compliance management platform. This alliance offers clients advanced risk management technology and access to strategic advisors, assisting them in preparing for new regulations such as UK corporate reform, controls transformation, and initiating their Artificial Intelligence (AI) journey."

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the sixth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com .

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

