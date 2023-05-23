Audain Art Museum presents a mesmerizing visual experience

WHISTLER, BC, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Opening on June 24, 2023, Manabu Ikeda: Flowers from the Wreckage features Ikeda's meticulously detailed pen-and-ink drawings that are filled with astonishing images. Through his everyday observations, this Japanese artist renders entangled fragments to create a spectacular whole that prompts viewers to look deeply into his visual expression.

Manabu Ikeda, 誕生 'Rebirth", 2013-2016, pen, acrylic ink and transparent watercolour on paper, mounted on board, 300×400cm, Collection of Saga Prefectural Art Museum, Saga, Japan, Digital Archive by TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. Front and detail image Courtesy of Mizuma Art Gallery (CNW Group/Audain Art Museum)

Curated by Kiriko Watanabe, the Audain Art Museum's Gail & Stephen A. Jarislowsky Curator, this is Ikeda's first solo retrospective in North America showcasing over sixty works from national and international collections. Flowers from the Wreckage includes Foretoken (2008), Meltdown (2013) and Rebirth (2013-16), a selection of Ikeda's large-scale drawings that relate to the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake; the most devastating earthquake, tsunami and nuclear power disaster in the country's recorded history.

"Ikeda's composition expresses the vastness of nature on a paper surface. At first glance, viewers see natural beauty depicted in his work. Upon stepping closer, viewers will recognize thousands of tiny details, layers of visual messages, actions and playfulness culminated in his expression," explains Watanabe. Within each work, Ikeda starts by drawing something small, like a flower or a tree, that builds towards his overall vision. "Viewers are often mesmerized by the tremendous amount of work that goes into his creations. It is an earthshattering visual experience that takes us on a journey of ambiguous times and places," says Watanabe.

Ikeda's symbolically rich images evoke both familiarity and foreboding of potential disaster. Central to this artist's practice is a metaphor of human resilience and the ability to rise above devastating situations when it appears impossible. "As long as our planet continues to revolve, Ikeda's works are bound to make people question and think," says the Museum's founder, Yoshiko Karasawa.

As a special feature from June 15 to August 30, 2023, Manabu Ikeda will be the AAM's first-ever artist in residence. A studio will be set up in the AAM's architecturally stunning Upper Galleries, where visitors will have an opportunity to observe the process of Ikeda making drawings and interact with him during open studio hours.

Manabu Ikeda: Flowers from the Wreckage is presented by the Audain Foundation with the assistance of major sponsor, April 1 Foundation and supporting sponsor, the Michael & Inna O'Brian Family Foundation. This exhibition is also generously supported by Susan I. Roop and the Japan Foundation, as well as Fairmont Chateau Whistler, hotel partner; Hemlock Printers, printing partner; and Total Transport, transportation partner.

Manabu Ikeda: Flowers from the Wreckage will be on display in the AAM's Tom and Teresa Gautreau Galleries from June 24 to October 9, 2023. A full colour exhibition catalogue featuring essays by Kiriko Watanabe and comments by Manabu Ikeda will be available for purchase in the Museum Shop.

For more information on the exhibition, related engagement activities and to purchase special exhibition items, visit audainartmuseum.com.

About the Audain Art Museum

Established in 2016, the Museum was founded via a major philanthropic gift of Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa. The Permanent Collection is focused on the art of British Columbia, exemplifying the richness of cultural difference in Canada. Highlights include hereditary Haida Chief James Hart's The Dance Screen, an exceptional collection of historical and contemporary Indigenous art, a comprehensive selection of paintings by Emily Carr and a brilliant range of works by Vancouver's photo-conceptualists. The Museum hosts three special exhibitions per year that feature artists and collections of national as well as international significance.

About Manabu Ikeda

Born in Saga, Japan, Manabu Ikeda currently lives and works in Madison, Wisconsin. Ikeda is renowned for his highly detailed pen-and-ink drawings and complex imagery. Ikeda has exhibited his work internationally, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Russia, and the United States. It took Ikeda over three years to draw Rebirth, which is widely recognized as his masterpiece referencing the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and a collision between nature and humankind. Organized by the Audain Art Museum, Manabu Ikeda: Flowers from the Wreckage is Ikeda's first solo exhibition in North America.

SOURCE Audain Art Museum

For further information: Media Interviews, Press Kit & Images: Kendra Mazur, Marketing Manager, Audain Art Museum, T: 604.962.0413 ext. 103, [email protected]