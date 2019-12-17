Audain Art Museum acquires 1912 Emily Carr masterpiece

This major acquisition underlines a radical shift in Emily Carr's practice following her trip to France from 1910 to 1911, while conveying the Victoria-born artist's newfound understanding of the European avant-garde. As such, the 1912 oil on canvas reveals an expression of aesthetic purpose beyond pictorial accuracy, and this same dynamism is fully explored in the Audain Art Museum's exhibition Emily Carr: Fresh Seeing - French Modernism and the West Coast , currently on view until January 19, 2020. Following the conclusion of this ambitious show, Street, Alert Bay will be featured in the AAM's Emily Carr permanent display (Whistler Blackcomb Foundation Gallery), which is among the most significant public collections of her work in Canada.

"The Museum is grateful for the generous support of the Audain Foundation, as Emily Carr's Street, Alert Bay adds both depth and range to our substantial holding of Canada's most noteworthy twentieth-century painter," explained AAM Director & Chief Curator, Dr. Curtis Collins. "It is an iconic piece that reveals the artist's dramatic use of bold colour following her return from France, which was a formative moment in Carr's brilliant career, and we are thrilled to share this remarkable painting with the world."

About the Audain Art Museum

Established in 2016, the Audain Art Museum is a leading arts organization founded upon the major philanthropic gift of Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa. Located in Whistler, British Columbia and designed by the internationally-renowned firm Patkau Architects, the AAM boasts a comprehensive Permanent Collection of the province's most celebrated artists. Exemplifying the richness of cultural difference in Canada, the collection takes visitors on a transformative visual journey from the late 18th century to present. Highlights include hereditary Haida Chief James Hart's The Dance Screen (The Scream Too), an exceptional collection of historical First Nations masks, and key examples of the Vancouver photo conceptualism movement. In addition, the Museum hosts dynamic exhibitions from around the world complemented by a wide variety of educational programs.

SOURCE Audain Art Museum

For further information: Media Inquiries: Justine Nichol, Marketing & Communications Manager, T: 604.962.0413 ext. 103, M: 604.789.4359, jnichol@audainartmuseum.com