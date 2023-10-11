MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - To bring hope to dozens of little patients at Sainte-Justine UHC, Atwill-Morin's Spidermen, personifying well-known superheroes, rappelled down the walls of the CHU Sainte-Justine this Wednesday, October 11. The spectacular descent took place in conjunction with the Rallye de Sainte-Justine, the 3rd edition of which will be held on October 18 under the theme of superheroes.

Organized by the Cercle de Sainte-Justine, the Rallye is a fun-filled team-building event that unites the business community around a single goal: to support the CHU Sainte-Justine. This year's goal is to raise $475,000 to enable the hospital's teams to seize current and future development opportunities in pediatric health.

During their abseil, the superheroes were able to communicate directly with the young patients via a radio communication system, in order to respect the vulnerability of some of them with weakened immune systems. Hospital volunteers also distributed treats to the children in the run-up to Halloween.

Children's health and community involvement at the heart of Atwill-Morin's values A family business in the construction industry for over 50 years, Atwill-Morin is proud to contribute to causes aligned with its values. "As entrepreneurs running a responsible company, fathers of families and citizens sensitive to the cause of children's health, we had no choice but to give back and help instill hope of a cure for these sick children," said Matthew Atwill-Morin, President and CEO of the company, and his Executive Vice-President, Nicolas Croteau, who has been involved with the Cercle de Sainte-Justine for 10 years. Mr. Croteau is also co-president of the Sainte-Justine Winter Triathlon, which raises several hundred thousand dollars a year for the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation.

"This contribution from our partner Atwill-Morin demonstrates the enthusiasm and dedication with which the business community mobilizes for the Rallye de Sainte-Justine, which this year takes place under the theme of superheroes, paying tribute to Sainte-Justine's real superheroes: its patients and caregivers," said Delphine Brodeur, President and CEO of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation. "Children never do things by halves, and that's why this gesture befitting their immoderation fits in perfectly with our major fundraising campaign Voir Grand, which aims to raise $500 million by 2028."

