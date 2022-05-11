Atlantic Seal Science Task Team Report Released

OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - It is imperative that Canada balances healthy ecosystems, sustainable fisheries and the vitality of coastal and Indigenous communities. Hearing from fish harvesters about their experience on the water is critical to finding that balance.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, announced that the report from the Atlantic Seal Science Task Team is available online.

The Task Team was established to gather input on science activities and programs related to seals and their role in the ecosystem in Atlantic Canada and in Quebec. The Task Team members, who represented a broad range of perspectives, expertise and experience in Atlantic fisheries, reviewed existing scientific information and heard from seal science researchers, representatives from the fishing industry, and others who submitted input.

The report provides recommendations on areas of focus for Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Atlantic seal science, opportunities to increase fishing industry involvement in seal science projects, and ways the Department could better communicate science findings to the fishing industry. The report also comments on the management of Atlantic seal populations and encourages the development of new opportunities and markets.

"Our government is committed to growing Canada's fish and seafood sector. We established the Atlantic Seal Science Task Team to help bridge the gap between existing science and what harvesters were seeing on the water. I thank the Task Team for their work on this report, done amidst the challenges of a global pandemic. I have directed my department to immediately review the report's recommendations and I will be announcing next steps very soon."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

