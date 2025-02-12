MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, welcomes Unified Engineering as a new ambassador in support of the Canadians for CANDU campaign.

Unified Engineering has been a leader in integrated manufacturing, advancing the growth of nuclear and clean energy in Canada for over 40 years. They provide scalable, end-to-end solutions from concept design to fabrication and testing, powering Canada's energy future. Through collaboration with universities, colleges, and industry partners, Unified Engineering bridge skills gaps, support innovation, and equip the next generation of energy leaders. With their certifications and unwavering commitment to quality, they are proud to be at the heart of ensuring Canada meets its growing energy demands, delivering safe, sustainable energy for generations to come.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign was launched on February 28, 2024, and is proudly supported by organizations including organized labour, supply chain, nuclear medicine, education, and Indigenous Canadian organizations. Spearheaded by Co-Chairs the Right Honourable Jean Chrétien and former Ontario Premier Mike Harris, the campaign promotes the deployment of CANDU® nuclear technology at home and abroad in support of Canadian and global efforts to reach net-zero emissions.

"I would like to thank Unified Engineering for their leadership in Canada's world class nuclear sector, and their support for CANDU technology," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis. "This growing movement can position Canada as a global clean energy champion, while promoting a domestic nuclear industry that Canadians can be proud of."

"As an ambassador for Unified Engineering, I am proud to say that the CANDU program embodies our commitment to excellence. Our ability to produce high-quality products and services empowers us to expand our solutions offerings, specialize, and partner with others to remain at the forefront of innovation. This not only drives our company forward but also strengthens Canada's position in meeting the energy demands of tomorrow. Through innovation and collaboration, we are building a stronger, more sustainable global future with Canadian technology," mentioned Ed Veckie, Vice-President of Unified Engineering.

Sign up at canadiansforcandu.com to support the movement and follow on LinkedIn.

THE CANDU MOMENT

Canada enjoys world-leading expertise in the design, construction, operations, maintenance, and overall program management of nuclear reactors, supported by a highly qualified supply chain. CANDU technology is one of Canada's most important innovations and remains the nation's only domestically developed and licensed nuclear technology.

CANDU technology—which uses natural uranium—renowned for its safety, efficiency, and versatility, stands as a source of pride for Canadians and remains a leading force in nuclear innovation worldwide. Six decades after it was first developed, it stands as the linchpin of a vibrant Canadian nuclear ecosystem that supports over 89,000 stable and well-remunerated jobs across a wide variety of professional and skilled trades fields, not to mention researchers at our world-class universities and research institutions1

CANDU technology remains the only nuclear power technology that coproduces the medical isotopes that are used in cancer-fighting treatments and the sterilization of medical devices. The current CANDU fleet in Ontario produces 50% of the world's supply of Cobalt-60, which is used for medical device sterilization2

CANDU intellectual property is owned by the federal government. It is a national strategic asset critical to the energy transition, supporting significant economic opportunities for Canadians.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign calls on the federal and provincial governments to support the only made-in-Canada nuclear technology on the market to help the country reach net-zero and support a thriving domestic nuclear ecosystem.

The choice is clear. It's time to choose CANDU.

ABOUT CANADIANS FOR CANDU

Canadians for CANDU includes industry leaders, members of the domestic supply-chain, academics, and citizens who believe Canadian expertise and innovation has a leading role to play in the deployment of nuclear energy solutions at home and abroad. canadiansforcandu.com

About Unified Engineering

Unified Engineering is an integrated design and manufacturing company with over 40 years of experience in innovating and optimizing infrastructure assets. Through synergistic partnerships with companies that complement our strengths, we successfully deliver comprehensive turnkey solutions. Our diverse portfolio includes obsolescence, automation, and pressure boundary welding, supporting AtkinsRéalis in refurbishment and plant modification projects. Our verification capabilities encompass load testing, helium leak detection, and hydrostatic pressure testing. From initial concept design through to fabrication, we ensure manufacturability, material availability, scalability, feasibility, and quality throughout the project lifecycle. News and information are available at www.unifiedengineering.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For more information : Media, Daniela Pizzuto, Director, External Communications, [email protected] or [email protected]