AtkinsRéalis welcomes four new ambassador organizations to Canadians for CANDU

Eclipse Automation, Fermi Solutions, Imagine 4D, and Stern Laboratories join national coalition supporting Canadian nuclear technology

MONTREAL, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, today welcomed four new Ambassadors to the Canadians for CANDU campaign: Eclipse Automation, Fermi Solutions, Imagine 4D, and Stern Laboratories.

The addition of four new Ambassadors reflects the continuing momentum behind the Canadians for CANDU campaign and support behind a sovereign Canadian nuclear industry.

These organizations represent the breadth and diversity of Canadian expertise: advanced manufacturing and automation, specialized nuclear engineering, digital twin training technology, and reactor safety and reliability testing. Together, they demonstrate how Canada's nuclear ecosystem extends well beyond electricity generation to support high-skilled Canadian jobs, innovation, advanced manufacturing, scientific research, healthcare, and Canadian intellectual property.

"The addition of these four outstanding organizations is an important milestone for Canadians for CANDU and a powerful demonstration of the breadth of expertise that has developed around Canadian nuclear technology," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis. "From engineering and advanced automation to digital innovation, and reactor safety, each of these organizations contributes a unique capability to Canada's world-class nuclear ecosystem. Their support reinforces that choosing CANDU is not only an energy decision; it is an investment in Canadian workers, businesses, innovation, healthcare, and long-term energy security."

Launched in 2024, the Canadians for CANDU campaign represents a strong coalition that includes organized labour, members of Canada's nuclear supply chain, Indigenous organizations, academic institutions, healthcare organizations, and other Canadian businesses.

Led by Co-Chairs The Right Honourable Jean Chrétien and The Honourable Mike Harris, the movement brings together leaders from across Canada who share a belief that Canada's energy future should be built on Canadian technology, Canadian expertise and Canadian resources.

Together, Canadians for CANDU is advocating for a stronger, more secure and more prosperous future powered by homegrown innovation built by Canadians, for Canadians.

Eclipse Automation

Eclipse Automation is a global factory automation company that designs and builds intelligent, precision automation systems for complex manufacturing environments. Its end-to-end capabilities extend from engineering and concept development through tooling, integration, installation, and lifecycle support.

"The future of Canada's nuclear industry depends on our ability to develop world-class capabilities at home. Achieving this requires the integration of engineering excellence, advanced manufacturing, and automation to deliver complex projects with unmatched certainty, speed, and quality," said President and CEO Steve Mai. "Eclipse Automation is proud to help shape this future by strengthening Canada's nuclear supply chain, cultivating highly skilled talent, and enabling technologies crucial for energy security, economic prosperity, and the next generation of clean energy infrastructure. Through our C4C Ambassadorship, we affirm our belief that Canada's greatest advantage lies in the innovation and collaboration we foster together."

Fermi Solutions

Fermi Solutions is an Ontario-based nuclear engineering company specializing in CANDU systems and the delivery of practical, technology-driven solutions across the project lifecycle.

"Canada's nuclear industry has earned its global reputation through an unwavering commitment to safety, technical excellence, and continuous innovation. At Fermi Solutions, we're proud to support that mission every day," said Managing Partner Sahil Gupta. "Joining Canadians for CANDU as an Ambassador allows us to help demonstrate that Canada's nuclear future is built not only on world-class technology, but also on the expertise, professionalism, and dedication of the people who make safe nuclear operations possible."

Imagine 4D

Imagine 4D is a Canadian technology company specializing in digital twins and immersive visualization solutions for operations and sustainment activities of raining solutions for complex assets, systems, and industrial environments.

"Canada has built a world-class nuclear industry by combining engineering excellence with innovation. As the sector evolves, technologies such as digital twins, immersive visualization, and AI will play an increasingly important role in making nuclear energy safer, smarter, and more efficient," said CEO George Karam. "We are proud to join Canadians for CANDU because we believe Canada's nuclear future depends not only on world-class reactor technology, but also on the Canadian companies developing the advanced digital capabilities that will power the next generation of clean energy."

Stern Laboratories

Stern Laboratories conducts specialized reactor safety and reliability experiments for nuclear utilities, reactor and fuel vendors, government agencies, regulators, laboratories, universities, and equipment suppliers.

"At Stern Labs, we've spent over 60 years protecting the health and safety of Canadians through trusted testing and certification of Canadian nuclear technology," said President Gordon Hadaller. "Joining Canadians for CANDU is a natural extension of that commitment. Canada's nuclear industry is built on a foundation of rigorous quality, innovation, and world-class standards--values that we share every day. We're proud to support a uniquely Canadian technology that strengthens our economy, advances clean energy, creates high-value jobs, and reinforces Canada's leadership in science and engineering for generations to come."

The CANDU moment

Canada has world-leading expertise in the design, construction, operation, maintenance, refurbishment, and overall program management of nuclear reactors, supported by a highly qualified domestic supply chain.

CANDU technology is one of Canada's most important innovations and remains the country's only domestically developed and licensed large-scale nuclear reactor technology. CANDU reactors can use natural uranium, provide reliable, emissions-free baseload electricity, and support the production of medical isotopes used in healthcare systems around the world. More than 250 Canadian companies contribute to the CANDU supply chain, creating economic benefits that reach communities across the country.

Each new CANDU project generates thousands of high-quality jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity, helping to sustain Canadian expertise in one of the world's most advanced industries. From uranium mining and fuel fabrication to engineering, construction and long-term operations, CANDU creates opportunities throughout the entire nuclear value chain.

By investing in Canadian technology, Canada invests in Canadian workers, businesses and communities – strengthening domestic industrial capacity while building the infrastructure needed to power future economic growth.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign calls on federal and provincial governments to support the deployment of made-in-Canada CANDU technology as part of the country's long-term energy and economic strategy.

The choice is clear. It's time to choose CANDU.

About Canadians for CANDU

Canadians for CANDU includes industry leaders, members of the domestic supply chain, organized labour, Indigenous organizations, academic institutions, healthcare organizations, and Canadians who believe domestic expertise and innovation should play a leading role in the deployment of nuclear energy solutions at home and abroad.

The campaign is spearheaded by Co-Chairs the Right Honourable Jean Chrétien and former Ontario Premier Mike Harris. Additional information is available at canadiansforcandu.com.

About Eclipse Automation

Eclipse Automation is a global factory automation company that designs and builds reliable, intelligent automation systems for manufacturers. From full turnkey automation to precision tooling and systems integration, Eclipse helps clients address complex production challenges and improve safety, speed, reliability, quality, and operational performance. Founded in Cambridge, Ontario, Eclipse serves customers across multiple industries through a network of locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Additional information is available at eclipseautomation.com.

About Fermi Solutions

Fermi Solutions Inc. is an Ontario-based nuclear engineering company delivering quality, cost-effective, and technology-driven services. Specializing in CANDU systems, Fermi Solutions provides project-lifecycle engineering support from technical consultation and concept development through design, procurement, field implementation, and system turnover. Its capabilities also include project management, consulting, and alternative project-delivery services. Additional information is available at fermisolutions.com.

About Imagine 4D

Imagine 4D is a Canadian company specializing in digital twin technologies and immersive visualization solutions. Its integrated software allows organizations to visualize, understand, monitor, and optimize complex systems, processes, and assets by connecting interactive 3D environments with engineering information, enterprise data, and analytics. Imagine 4D serves organizations in sectors including power and utilities, defence, and infrastructure. Additional information is available at imagine-4d.com.

About Stern Laboratories

Stern Laboratories Inc. is an employee-owned Canadian company that conducts reactor safety and reliability experiments for nuclear utilities, reactor and fuel vendors, government agencies, regulators, laboratories, universities, and nuclear equipment suppliers. Based in Hamilton, Ontario, Stern has served the Canadian and international nuclear industries since 1962. Its capabilities include specialized heat-transfer testing, reactor fuel and safety-system simulation, fuel simulators, remote handling and inspection equipment, and computational fluid dynamics. Additional Information is available at sternlab.com.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital advisory services. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services and Nuclear, as steward of CANDU® nuclear technology. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CANDU® is a registered trademark of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited, used under exclusive licence by Candu Energy Inc., an AtkinsRéalis company.

Sign up at canadiansforcandu.com to support the movement and follow on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For more information: Media, Daniela Pizzuto, Director, External Communications, [email protected] or [email protected]