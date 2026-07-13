AtkinsRéalis appoints two new members to the Board of Directors, strengthening AI and technology expertise

MONTREAL, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, announces the appointment of Ms. Amy Bunszel and Mr. William (Bill) Ruh to its Board of Directors, effective July 13, 2026. These appointments reflect the Company's continued commitment to strengthening its Board capabilities in artificial intelligence, digital transformation and emerging technologies, which are increasingly central to driving innovation in support of AtkinsRéalis' strategic priorities and long-term growth ambitions.

"We are pleased to welcome Amy and Bill, two leaders with extensive expertise in scaling technology-driven businesses, conducting large-scale digital transformations and deploying AI-enabled solutions in industries closely aligned with AtkinsRéalis' core markets," said William L. Young, Chair of the Board. "With such backgrounds, they will further strengthen the Board's ability to guide AtkinsRéalis as the Company continues to integrate emerging technologies in its operations and service offerings, driving innovation and fostering value creation. In that respect, their perspectives will be instrumental in supporting the Company's Delivering Excellence, Driving Growth strategy."

These appointments follow a thorough selection process led by the Governance, Ethics and Sustainability Committee.

Background of Amy Bunszel

Based in San Francisco, California, Ms. Amy Bunszel is Executive Vice President of Autodesk's Architecture, Engineering and Construction business, overseeing a global portfolio of industry-critical software platforms and a team of more than 2,000 professionals. With over 25 years of experience, she has led major product and digital transformations, including the integration of AI capabilities into engineering software and the evolution of cloud-based platforms used by millions of professionals worldwide. She possesses a deep understanding of the role technology can play in creating meaningful business value across complex, global organisations. Ms. Bunszel also brings public company board experience, with expertise in governance, compensation and strategic oversight.

Background of Bill Ruh

Based in Bozeman, Montana, Mr. Bill Ruh is a seasoned technology executive with more than 35 years of experience leading digital transformation initiatives across global industrial and infrastructure organizations. He previously served as CEO of Lendlease Digital, where he developed AI-enabled platforms for the built environment. Prior to that, he served as CEO of GE Digital and Chief Digital Officer at General Electric, where he led one of the earliest large-scale industrial digital transformations and deployed AI, analytics and cloud platforms across multiple sectors. Mr. Ruh is recognized for combining deep technical expertise with strong business acumen to scale technology-enabled enterprises and deliver measurable outcomes. He currently sits on the board of a Canadian public company, where he has contributed to technology strategy, governance and long-term value creation.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital advisory services. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services and Nuclear, as steward of CANDU® nuclear technology. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For more information: Media: Antoine Calendrier, Vice President, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]