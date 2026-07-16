AtkinsRéalis and Siemens Mobility Awarded Systems and Rail Contract for TramCité Transit Project

MONTREAL, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, together with Siemens Mobility, a leader in intelligent transport solutions for more than 175 years, today announced that they have signed a co-development contract for the systems component for TramCité, a major public transit infrastructure project in Québec City.

"This project reflects the growing importance of integrated systems expertise in delivering complex transit infrastructure," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "By bringing together AtkinsRéalis' global capabilities in systems integration, engineering, and major project delivery with Siemens Mobility's advanced rail technologies and digital mobility solutions, we are well positioned to support the successful implementation of this landmark project."

Under the general partnership Connexion Capitale, AtkinsRéalis and Siemens Mobility will leverage their respective expertise in rail systems integration, signaling, communications, electrification, and major project delivery. The technical scope of the project includes the integration and implementation of rail systems and technologies, and oversight for the testing and commissioning of the network to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient transit operations, and long-term maintenance.

"TramCité is more than a transportation project--it's a city‑shaping investment," said Aaron Branston, CEO of Siemens Mobility Canada. "Projects like this require partners that know urban transit and think long‑term. By pairing global rail systems expertise with deep local understanding, our partnership with AtkinsRéalis will support CDPQ Infra in delivering one of Quebec's most emblematic infrastructure programs."

The Progressive Design Build model supports a collaborative co-development phase focused on refining the technical solution, schedule, final pricing and the establishment of clear performance and delivery parameters prior to full execution. This approach builds on AtkinsRéalis' experience delivering complex rail and transit projects through collaborative delivery models, where early alignment and integration are critical to long‑term performance.

"TramCité is an important project for Québec City and the future backbone of sustainable urban mobility," said Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Canada, AtkinsRéalis. "Our focus is on working closely with our client, partners and stakeholders to deliver an integrated transit system with the reliability and performance that communities expect from a transit system, supporting the city's long‑term transportation needs."

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital advisory services. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services and Nuclear, as steward of CANDU® nuclear technology. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

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