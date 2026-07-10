AtkinsRéalis and Scout Engineering sign Memorandum of Understanding to advance Indigenous partnership and shared prosperity across Canada

CALGARY, AB, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, and Scout Engineering & Consulting Ltd. ("Scout"), a 100% Indigenous-owned firm operating across Canada, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly pursue engineering, infrastructure, social and related project opportunities. By establishing a framework for collaboration, this MoU is a significant step towards building a long-term strategic partnership focused on advancing Indigenous partnership, strengthening community capacity, and supporting major infrastructure, energy, transportation, defence, and industrial projects.

Combining Scout's community-grounded technical expertise, Indigenous knowledge and strong community relationships with AtkinsRéalis' end-to-end capabilities in engineering, design and project delivery, the organizations will work together to create opportunities that strengthen Indigenous participation while delivering exceptional outcomes for clients and communities. The collaboration is founded on the belief that meaningful partnerships with Indigenous businesses are essential to building resilient infrastructure while contributing to Canada's journey to reconciliation.

"Canada's future infrastructure must be delivered through partnerships that create lasting value," said Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Canada, AtkinsRéalis. "We have partnered with Indigenous Nations and communities for decades in Canada. Building on this experience, our partnership with Scout reflects a shared commitment to doing so in ways that build trust, strengthen capacity, and create opportunities that go beyond a single project. By combining our strengths, we can support projects that are delivered with technical excellence, create meaningful economic value and are rooted in long-term relationships."

The MoU represents a shared commitment to a new model of collaboration, one that moves beyond project-by-project engagement toward building enduring relationships, expanding Indigenous leadership and ownership, and creating long-term prosperity for Indigenous Nations and communities. Rather than measuring success solely by projects delivered, Scout and AtkinsRéalis will work to strengthen the broader ecosystem of Indigenous participation by supporting Indigenous businesses, creating meaningful employment and professional development opportunities, sharing knowledge, and building lasting institutional capacity.

"We are moving towards a broader ecosystem of Indigenous prosperity and self-determination through this partnership," said Steven Vaivada, President and Founder of Scout Engineering & Consulting. "The forests that flourish aren't built by the tallest trees. They are built through interconnection and healthy relationships. Every tree and animal remains distinct, but beneath the surface they are connected--sharing resources, supporting growth, and making the entire ecosystem more resilient. We are working with our community and those who share our approach to build Indigenous Canada, and that affects everyone. When Indigenous Nations, communities, businesses, governments, and industry prosper, all Canadians benefit."

Under the MoU, the companies intend to collaborate on opportunities across engineering, project management, environmental services, infrastructure, Indigenous advisory services, governance, economic development, community infrastructure, and major projects throughout Canada. Fostering such collaborations is a key component of the ReconciliACTION Plan that guides AtkinsRéalis' Indigenous Relations strategy in Canada.

Together, Scout and AtkinsRéalis believe that Canada's future is strongest when Indigenous Nations, governments, industry, and communities work together as partners. Like a healthy forest, lasting prosperity is created through relationships that become stronger over time, creating an ecosystem where innovation, opportunity, and shared success can flourish for generations to come.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital advisory services. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services and Nuclear, as steward of CANDU® nuclear technology. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Scout Engineering & Consulting Ltd.

Scout Engineering & Consulting Ltd. is a 100% Indigenous-owned engineering and consulting firm providing engineering, project management, governance, environmental, infrastructure, and economic development services to Indigenous Nations, governments, and industry partners across Canada. Scout is committed to advancing Indigenous self-determination through meaningful partnerships that create lasting economic, social, and community outcomes. For updates and additional information, visit www.scoutengg.com and LinkedIn.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For more information: Laurence Myre Leroux, Senior Manager, External Communications, Canada, AtkinsRéalis, [email protected]; Jonathan Parenteau, Director of Corporate Finance, Scout Engineering & Consulting Ltd., [email protected], +1 (514) 318-3783