AtkinsRéalis to support the delivery of major UK infrastructure across multiple government and public sector programs

MONTREAL, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has been named as a supplier on a major UK government framework to support the design, delivery and optimisation of major infrastructure and building programs across the built environment, defence and nuclear sectors over the next four years.

The UK Government Commercial Agency (GCA)'s Construction Professional Services 2 framework provides a direct route for central government departments and public sector bodies to access multidisciplinary services across the full lifecycle of projects.

Appointment to seven lots of the £3.5 billion framework1 enables AtkinsRéalis to deliver integrated solutions for complex projects through multi-disciplinary services in engineering, design, advisory and program management.

The framework, potentially worth an estimated £340 million to AtkinsRéalis, covers the full lifecycle of public sector projects - including support for the UK's defence estate and wider national security priorities, as well as playing a vital role across the UK's nuclear decommissioning programs.

"This framework is a key route for government and public sector bodies to deliver the UK's most critical infrastructure, defence, nuclear and environmental programs over the coming years," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "The strong position secured by AtkinsRéalis reflects our ability to deliver complex programmes and our depth of experience across multiple sectors, underlining our position as a truly end-to-end engineering services provider."

AtkinsRéalis has been appointed to the following lots:

Lot 1: General Infrastructure and Built Environment

Lot 3: Project Management

Lot 5: Defence

Lot 8: Nuclear

Lot 9a, 9b and 9c: Flood Risk and Asset Management2

"This appointment comes at a time of sustained investment in UK infrastructure, defence, energy and environmental resilience," said Chris Ball, President, United Kingdom & Ireland, AtkinsRéalis. "We are well positioned across multiple lots to bring our integrated, multi-disciplinary expertise to help clients deliver complex projects at pace, more efficiently, sustainably and safely. The delivery of critical infrastructure is essential in supporting growth and our UK teams are ready to play a leading role in its modernisation and upgrade across the built environment, nuclear and defence sectors."

The latest appointment reflects AtkinsRéalis' depth of infrastructure expertise across multiple sectors of the built environment and follows the recent inclusion on three Crown Commercial Service (now GCA) frameworks spanning various services. AtkinsRéalis has worked closely on the UK government estate for many years including programs for the Government Property Agency and has a well-established position in the nuclear sector working for more than 25 years on programs including Sizewell C and Hinkley Point C.

The framework will also draw on expertise with the Ministry of Defence where, since 2010, AtkinsRéalis has provided a range of services to Babcock at Devonport Royal Dockyard - home to the Royal Navy's nuclear-powered submarines. AtkinsRéalis has also supported Babcock at HMNB Clyde, the operational home of the UK Submarine Service, and Rosyth Royal Dockyard, a key manufacturing and maintenance site.

______________________________ 1 Source: Construction Professional Services 2 - GCA, https://www.gca.gov.uk/agreements/RM6356 2 Source: Flood Risk and Asset Management exclusively for the UK's Environment Agency announced June 5, https://www.atkinsrealis.com/en/media/trade-releases/2026/2026-06-05

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital advisory services. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services and Nuclear, as steward of CANDU® nuclear technology. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For more information: Media: Antoine Calendrier, Vice President, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]