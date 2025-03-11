MONTREAL, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, announced today that it has been awarded a Project Management Support Services contract to oversee the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Airfield Improvement Program, 2024-2029 Phase.

"Airports are the gateways to global connectivity and economic development," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "As a full-service provider delivering runways, taxiways and terminal design and overall management for the world's top airports, we help clients create remarkable facilities that maximize their investments while providing a safe and efficient air travel experience."

Under the contract with the City and County of the San Francisco Airport Commission, AtkinsRéalis' program management services will support SFO's continued growth, improved airfield safety, and infrastructure maintenance to accommodate air traffic demand in California's Bay Area region. AtkinsRéalis will provide program design and construction management, project controls, quality control and assurance, program and project reporting, coordination and stakeholder engagement for the next phase of SFO's airfield improvement program, including reconstruction and rehabilitation of runways and taxiways, and other related airfield improvements.

SFO is the 13th busiest1 airport in the United States and was recently named the Best Airport in North America2. It accommodated more than 50 million passengers3 in 2023, an increase of nearly 35 percent over the previous year. In addition to airfield upgrades, SFO's US $11 billion Capital Improvement Plan4 calls for infrastructure improvements to help it achieve net zero energy and net zero carbon for airport-controlled emissions targets by 2030.

"Our airport team's deft experience of successfully navigating improvement programs through funding, construction phasing and constructability challenges have enabled us to deliver important airfield projects from inception through closeout at 15 of the busiest airports in the US and seven of the top ten airports around the globe," said Steve Morriss, President, U.S., Latin America, and Minerals & Metals, AtkinsRéalis. "Clients trust our seasoned professionals to maintain existing levels of service while completing complex land constrained airfield projects, like the ones at SFO."

AtkinsRéalis has lent its end-to-end world-class aviation expertise to all 50 of the top airports in the US. The Company has managed more than 50 new runway and extension projects as well as 60+ taxiways and apron programs in America, including recent projects at San Diego International Airport, Miami International Airport and Dallas Ft. Worth International Airport, among others. Landside, AtkinsRéalis' passenger-first approach to airport design, including streamlined baggage handling and systems integration solutions that enable an exceptional passenger experience, making for facilities that are sustainable, welcoming, efficient and future ready.

