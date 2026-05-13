MONTREAL, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Patrick J Tobin & Co. Ltd. (TOBIN), a leading Irish engineering and project management consultancy firm.

The acquisition supports AtkinsRéalis' growth strategy in Ireland, further strengthening its local footprint to over 700 employees and bolstering its capabilities to support Ireland's ambitious program of infrastructure development.

Headquartered in Galway, TOBIN was founded in 1952 and has approximately 200 employees working across five offices in Ireland. TOBIN delivers end-to-end multidisciplinary engineering, technical and program management services across four key end markets: Building & Places, Water and Transportation, with a specialism in Environmental and Planning services. The firm has long-standing relationships with regional and national clients and critical infrastructure programs.

"Ireland has a strong pipeline for infrastructure, energy and sustainable development. The acquisition of TOBIN builds on our 25-year heritage in Ireland and brings highly complementary skills and expertise into our UK & Ireland business, an important part of our global strategy to build scale and depth in our key end markets," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtkinsRéalis.

AtkinsRéalis currently employs around 500 people in Ireland, with its regional headquarters in Dublin and offices in Cork, Galway and Dundalk. In 2024, the company celebrated 25 years in Ireland and launched a growth plan and sustained recruitment drive to expand its presence across the country.

"Joining AtkinsRéalis marks an exciting next chapter for TOBIN as we become part of a world-class organisation with a strong Irish presence. We share a strong commitment to technical excellence, collaboration and long‑term partnerships, and we look forward to bringing the very best of both firms to our clients," said Ciaran McGovern, Managing Director, TOBIN.

AtkinsRéalis has a long‑standing presence in Ireland, working on significant regional and national programmes including multidisciplinary design for two of Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) flagship rail schemes (DART+ West and DART+ South West); engineering, planning and project management for EirGrid's ambitious electricity transmission investment programme; strengthening water security and resilience on the Water Supply Project for Uisce Éireann (Irish Water); multidisciplinary design and project management for the Dublin Metrolink Advanced Works - a 19 km high-capacity, high-frequency, modern and efficient metro railway - and a longstanding relationship with daa to support the upgrade of buildings and infrastructure at Dublin Airport.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and the receipt of regulatory approvals.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TOBIN

Founded in 1952, TOBIN is a multidisciplinary engineering and environmental consultancy firm with a legacy of delivering major projects across Ireland. Headquartered in Galway, with additional offices in Dublin, Castlebar, Limerick and Sligo, TOBIN has approximately 200 employees, whose expertise spans civil and structural engineering, water and utilities, environmental and planning services, transport, and quantity surveying. Our vision is to deliver tomorrow's resilient infrastructure through the effective engagement of our professional teams today. TOBIN has operated across both the private and public sectors in Ireland for over seven decades delivering large scale projects and programmes in a sustainable manner. We aspire to technical excellence, innovation, effective engagement with clients and the creation of value through the application of our considerable knowledge base. News and information are available at www.tobin.ie or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies, including statements respecting to the acquisition of TOBIN (the "Transaction"), constitute "forward-looking statements" and can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "objective", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "likely", or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof and are subject to important risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of all closing conditions, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, and the successful completion of the Transaction; management's estimates and expectations in relation to future economic and business conditions and other factors in relation to the Transaction and resulting impact on growth and accretion in various financial metrics; and the absence of significant undisclosed costs or liabilities associated with the Transaction.

The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For more information: Media, Antoine Calendrier, Vice President, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]