MONTREAL, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, announced today that it has entered into a scheme implementation deed to acquire Wallbridge Gilbert Aztec (WGA), a leading Australian and New Zealand engineering and project management consultancy firm.

The proposed acquisition represents a significant step in AtkinsRéalis' ambition to build a national platform with strong local presence in key states and markets across Australia and to capitalize on Australia's significant investment programs in infrastructure and other high growth client end-markets, such as Defence and Power & Renewables. The addition of WGA's 800 professionals strengthens AtkinsRéalis' delivery capacity and sector depth in priority infrastructure markets, including transportation, water, power and renewables, ports and marine, defence-related infrastructure, resources and industrial. Founded in 1976, WGA delivers long-term infrastructure programmes, supported by deep regional capability and strong client relationships across both countries.

"This transaction reflects our continued investment in the AMEA region, in line with our 'Delivering Excellence, Driving Growth' strategy," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtkinsRéalis. "Australia is a priority market for us, where we are rapidly building scale and capability. WGA has deep regional expertise, strong client relationships and highly regarded capability across sectors that are closely aligned with our own. By bringing our teams together, we would be well positioned to deliver integrated solutions and better outcomes for our clients, while creating new opportunities for our people."

The acquisition would reinforce AtkinsRéalis' strategy of combining global capability with local proximity. WGA would gain access to AtkinsRéalis' global systems, digital capabilities and technical excellence. This approach would support continuity for clients and employees, while creating expanded opportunities for collaboration, career development and technical growth.

"Joining AtkinsRéalis would mark a significant next step for WGA," said Ben Stapleton, Joint Managing Director of WGA. "For more than 40 years, we've delivered practical, high-quality engineering solutions by being regionally embedded, backing our people, and building trusted, long-term partnerships with our clients. Becoming part of AtkinsRéalis would enable us to build on these strengths by connecting our team to broader technical expertise, global opportunities and investment, supporting and accelerating the next phase of our growth across Australia and New Zealand. Importantly, we can do this while staying true to what makes WGA unique, with strong alignment across our cultures and strategic priorities."

The proposed transaction will be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Australian Corporations Act and is subject to customary closing conditions, including WGA shareholders' approval, and the receipt of necessary regulatory and court approvals.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About WGA

Wallbridge Gilbert Aztec (WGA) is a multi‑disciplinary engineering and project management consultancy with more than 40 years of experience delivering complex infrastructure across Australia and New Zealand. Employee‑owned and regionally embedded, WGA employs over 800 people operating from offices across South Australia, Western Australia, Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, the Northern Territory and New Zealand.

WGA supports clients across the full project lifecycle through engineering, project management and advisory services, with established capability in transport, water, power and renewables, ports and marine, defence‑related infrastructure, buildings, resources and industrial, urban development and sport and recreation sectors. Known for strong local leadership, long‑term client relationships and practical, buildable solutions, WGA operates with a delivery model aligned to how and where infrastructure is delivered. Learn more at wga.com.au.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies, including with respect to the acquisition of WGA (the "Transaction"), constitute "forward-looking statements" and can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "objective", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "likely", or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof and are subject to important risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of all closing conditions (which includes obtaining WGA shareholders' approval), the receipt of necessary regulatory and court approvals, and the successful completion of the Transaction; management's estimates and expectations in relation to future economic and business conditions and other factors in relation to the Transaction and resulting impact on growth and accretion in various financial metrics; and the absence of significant undisclosed costs or liabilities associated with the Transaction.

The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For More Information: Media, Antoine Calendrier, Vice President, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000 ext. 57553, [email protected]