MONTREAL, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Coras Solutions Pty Ltd. ("Coras"), an Australian 70-person consultancy specialized in Defence and national security advisory services.

This acquisition supports AtkinsRéalis' strategy to expand its footprint in Australia and accelerate growth in key end markets, particularly Defence. Adding Coras' expertise positions the Company at the front end of Defence programs, where early advisory engagement drives access to higher value and longer duration opportunities. By combining AtkinsRéalis' global engineering and infrastructure capabilities with Coras' trusted local advisory capacity, the Company enhances its ability to pursue larger, more complex Defence programs and drive sustained, long-term growth in the region.

"This is an exciting step for our business in Australia as we push on the next phase of our growth across the AMEA region," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtkinsRéalis. "Coras brings long‑standing relationships at the heart of the Defence sector, built on trust, judgement and delivery discipline in a highly specialized environment. We are looking forward to welcoming the Coras team to AtkinsRéalis and to working together to support Defence clients in some of the most demanding environments."

"Joining AtkinsRéalis represents an important next chapter for Coras," said Phil Cutts, Chief Executive Officer of Coras. "We have built our business on trusted relationships, outcome-focused advisory and deep understanding of the Defence environment. Becoming part of AtkinsRéalis allows us to preserve what makes Coras distinctive while expanding our ability to support Defence clients through access to broader expertise and global capabilities."

Coras, an employee-owned and highly respected consultancy established in 2015, has worked alongside Australian Defence and national security organisations to assist in the development, governance, and delivery of complex Defence programs. Its team, founded by experienced military professionals with Defence, national security, and adjacent government backgrounds, possesses a deep understanding of the planning, acquisition, and sustainment of Australia's Defence capability. Coras offers advisory services throughout the Defence capability lifecycle, including engineering and asset management, program governance and assurance, procurement and commercial advisory, as well as strategic advisory.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Coras

Coras is an Australian, Defence and national security consultancy founded in 2015 with offices in Canberra, Sydney and Adelaide. Coras provides advisory services across the Defence capability lifecycle, including engineering and asset management, programme governance and assurance, procurement and commercial advisory, strategic advisory, warfare and operations support, and data and AI services. Learn more at https://coras.au.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies, including with respect to the acquisition of Coras (the "Transaction"), constitute "forward-looking statements" and can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "objective", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "likely", or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof and are subject to important risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of all closing conditions, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and the successful completion of the Transaction; management's estimates and expectations in relation to future economic and business conditions and other factors in relation to the Transaction and resulting impact on growth and accretion in various financial metrics; and the absence of significant undisclosed costs or liabilities associated with the Transaction.

The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

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