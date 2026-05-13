MONTREAL, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, announced today it has signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement with First American Nuclear (FANCO) whereby AtkinsRéalis will act as the exclusive engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) provider for EAGL‑1 small modular reactor (SMR) projects in North America. Work has already begun on the task orders, and the agreement contemplates services worth up to $250 million over the first five years.

"SMR technology is an important part of the energy mix needed to create stable, affordable, and reliable power grids that meet the energy needs of economies and communities worldwide," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "This partnership with FANCO marks an important step in delivering innovative and scalable nuclear technology precisely when the United States is embracing a new era of energy leadership. As the government modernizes pathways for commercial reactor deployment, we are poised to help shape a safer, more secure energy future for generations to come."

Under the first task orders, AtkinsRéalis will prepare procedures and policies required to do design work, such as a quality program and engineering procedures. It will also undertake the conceptual design for the balance of plant and review the design of the nuclear steam supply system. EAGL-1 is the only U.S. nuclear reactor design cooled by lead-bismuth, a liquid metal alloy that has been used in successful nuclear systems abroad for decades. The unique properties of lead-bismuth enable a simpler, more compact reactor design with fewer components and reduced complexity.

"The surge in US power demand is expected to intensify, largely by data centers and AI, as well as the need for greater grid resilience," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis. "We'll need all sources of efficient baseload power to meet the country's energy requirements, including large and small nuclear reactor technology, and we'll draw on our deep expertise working on SMR technologies around the world to deliver best-in-class services in support of FANCO's ambition to deploy a cost‑effective utility‑scale power across the US."

AtkinsRéalis has a strong track record in providing engineering services for SMRs. It has served as the architect-engineer on Ontario's Darlington New Nuclear Project (DNNP) alliance team since 2023. The Company is working alongside GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy and Aecon Kiewit Nuclear Partners. DNNP is the G7's first grid-scale SMR and Canada's first nuclear new build in roughly 30 years. Since 2018, it has also supported the Rolls‑Royce SMR program in the UK with design and engineering expertise, as well as acting as the Owner's Engineer for Energy Northwest's SMR project in Washington state since 2024.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us LinkedIn.

About AtkinsRéalis' Nuclear Sector

AtkinsRéalis has over 70 years of global nuclear expertise, delivering nuclear technology products and full-service solutions to nuclear utilities around the world. AtkinsRéalis is the steward of CANDU® nuclear technology, operating on four continents, and provides advisory and engineering services to other nuclear developers. With an innovative technology portfolio, including access to over 500 patented solutions, AtkinsRéalis solves technically complex challenges across the whole nuclear lifecycle from design and new build through asset management and from life extension and late life management through decommissioning and waste management. AtkinsRéalis operates and manages government nuclear research sites, transforming ageing infrastructure and safely managing legacy nuclear waste. AtkinsRéalis' CANDU technology also allows for the co-production of medical radioisotopes for cancer detection and treatment. The company also supports cancer treatment through its partnership with TerraPower to extract isotopes from legacy nuclear material. Learn more on our Nuclear market page.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", "us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies constitute "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "aims", "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "cost savings", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "goal", "intends", "likely", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plans", "projects", "should", "synergies", "target", "vision", "will" , or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2025 annual management disclosure & analysis ("2025 MD&A") (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report our Results") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section. If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Those risks are identified in the 2025 MD&A (particularly in the section entitled "Risk and Uncertainties"), as may be updated from time to time in the Company's interim quarterly MD&A, are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For more information: Media, Antoine Calendrier, Vice President, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]