MONTREAL, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been reselected by the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) to provide Construction Engineering and Inspection (CE&I) services under a US$35 million contract. AtkinsRéalis has partnered with Georgia DOT to deliver CE&I services for nearly 25 years.

"Being awarded a third consecutive contract from the Georgia DOT is a ringing endorsement of our professional services capabilities," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Our decades-long experience with this client combined with our detailed quality management plans and procedures, enables us to provide Georgia DOT with exceptional value for its investment in critical infrastructure that will address the state's evolving transportation needs."

AtkinsRéalis will provide construction management, inspection, materials sampling and testing and contract administration services across 17 counties in Georgia DOT's District 6, located in the northwest portion of the state. Work performed under the Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract will enable construction projects to remain on schedule and in conformance with project plans. AtkinsRéalis will fulfill the contract from its Atlanta, Georgia office, which is home to approximately 350 employees with multiple professional disciplines who can bring their specialized project insights to support efficient management and execution.

"We are proud to offer a cohesive and talented team with diverse knowledge, expertise and understanding of the needs and priorities in the region," said Steve Morriss, President, U.S., Latin America, and Minerals & Metals, AtkinsRéalis. "Most of our team supporting this contract live in the district, which helps us provide the Georgia DOT with unique perspectives and fosters a true team and trusted partner relationship."

AtkinsRéalis has built a strong reputation on providing experienced CE&I services to state DOTs and transportation authorities in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington and Puerto Rico.

