OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world and a global workforce of about 40,000 employees, announced today the launch of Canadians for CANDU, a campaign to promote the deployment of CANDU® nuclear technology at home and abroad in support of Canadian and global efforts to reach net-zero emissions.

"Undoubtedly, the world's clean energy future is going to include safe, reliable, and affordable nuclear power," said Ian Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis. "The nuclear energy solutions of tomorrow should be powered by Canadian innovation and know-how. CANDU technology can position Canada as a global clean energy champion, while promoting a domestic nuclear industry that Canadians can be proud of."

"The campaign is designed to raise awareness on the merits of CANDU as an incredible homegrown innovation and to build momentum over time with the groundswell of support from Canadians," added Mr. Edwards. "I would like to sincerely thank the Co-Chairs -- The Right Honourable Jean Chretien and former Ontario Premier Mike Harris -- for spearheading this initiative."

Nuclear Energy & Net-Zero

Global electricity demand is set to rise up to 30% by 2030 and countries are eager to decarbonize their grids.1 Countries will rely increasingly on a diversified mix of clean, carbon-free power to meet demand. In Canada, this includes hydropower, wind, solar, and nuclear energy – with the latter already the source of roughly 15% of the country's electricity.2

Nuclear energy is a safe and efficient energy source that emits no greenhouse gases. Last December, Canada pledged, alongside 24 other nations at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050 to help reach net-zero emissions.3 As Canada moves forward with this pledge, it is imperative that a decision is made on which large reactor technology to invest in.

The CANDU Moment

Canada enjoys world-leading expertise in the design, construction, operations, maintenance, and overall program management of nuclear reactors, supported by a highly qualified supply chain. CANDU technology is one of Canada's most important innovations and remains the nation's only domestically developed and licensed nuclear technology. It has a decades-long global track record of delivering low-cost, safe, reliable carbon-free baseload energy supply in Canada and around the globe. At 1,000 MW, the CANDU MONARK™ – the latest version of the already proven CANDU nuclear technology – will deliver a higher output than previous designs, and will feature new passive safety enhancements, digital controls technology, operation and maintenance-optimized design, and a cost-effective approach that minimizes nuclear-grade components and leverages modularization.

CANDU technology—which uses natural uranium—renowned for its safety, efficiency, and versatility, stands as a source of pride for Canadians and remains a leading force in nuclear innovation worldwide. Six decades after it was first developed, it stands as the linchpin of a vibrant Canadian nuclear ecosystem that supports over 76,000 stable and well-remunerated jobs across a wide variety of professional and skilled trades fields, not to mention researchers at our world-class universities and research institutions.4

CANDU technology remains the only nuclear power technology that coproduces the medical isotopes that are used in cancer-fighting treatments and the sterilization of medical devices. The current CANDU fleet in Ontario produces 50% of the world's supply of Cobalt-60, which is used for medical device sterilization.5

CANDU intellectual property is owned by the federal government. It is a national strategic asset critical to the energy transition, supporting significant economic opportunities for Canadians.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign calls on the federal and provincial governments to support the only made-in-Canada nuclear technology on the market to help the country reach net-zero and support a thriving domestic nuclear ecosystem.

The choice is clear. It's time to choose CANDU.

Sign up here canadiansforcandu.com to support the movement.

"The contribution CANDU nuclear reactors have made to Canada's global leadership position is immeasurable. I should know, having directly participated in their sale to other countries as Prime Minister. With the global push to decarbonize economies, CANDU technology can once again help position Canada as a leader in providing safe, reliable, and clean energy to our international partners." – Jean Chrétien, former Prime Minister of Canada

"Canadians should be proud of our world-class nuclear ecosystem that has helped supply our country and the world with an abundance of safe and reliable clean electricity. Today, I'm eager to help support the continued development of the innovation that started it all – CANDU reactors." – Mike Harris, former Premier of Ontario

About Canadians for CANDU

Canadians for CANDU include industry leaders, members of the domestic supply-chain, academics, and citizens who believe Canadian expertise and innovation has a leading role to play in the deployment of nuclear energy solutions at home and abroad. canadiansforcandu.com

About AtkinsRéalis' Nuclear Business

AtkinsRéalis has over 70 years of global nuclear expertise, delivering nuclear technology products and full-service solutions to nuclear utilities around the world. AtkinsRéalis is the steward of CANDU® nuclear technology, operating on four continents, and provides advisory and engineering services to other nuclear developers. With an innovative technology portfolio, including access to over 500 patented solutions, AtkinsRéalis solves technically complex challenges across the whole nuclear lifecycle from design and new build through asset management and from life extension and late life management through decommissioning and waste management. AtkinsRéalis operates and manages government nuclear research sites, transforming ageing infrastructure and safely managing legacy nuclear waste. AtkinsRéalis is also involved in developing medical radioisotopes for cancer research through its partnership with TerraPower. Learn more on our Nuclear market page .

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

