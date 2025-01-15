MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has been awarded a general engineering consultant (GEC) services contract from the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (Mobility Authority). AtkinsRéalis has supported the Mobility Authority since 2010.

"Our full-service offering across an asset's entire lifecycle is a differentiator that allows us to maintain longstanding client relationships like this," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Our local knowledge paired with a national network of subject matter experts and high standards for excellence enables us to handle all our client's needs and maximize their infrastructure investments."

Under its contract, AtkinsRéalis receives and manages hundreds of Mobility Authority tasks and directives across all the departments aimed at constructing, operating and maintaining the Mobility Authority's US $2.98 billion infrastructure networki. The Company's data driven involvement in the budgeting and planning process enhances strategic project evaluation and helps prioritize future initiatives. Accommodating more than just vehicle facilities, AtkinsRéalis has helped the Mobility Authority design and construct approximately 113 kilometres (70 miles) of bicycle and pedestrian facilitiesii. The Company supported Green Initiativeiii projects that exceed Texas state standards for water quality and robust public outreach and public involvement processes to better inform stakeholders. AtkinsRéalis developed the Mobility Authority's Geographic Information System (GIS) platform to inventory and track its entire built environment. Asset Management has been integrated into the GIS platform and is tracked through the VUEWorks® software solution. It also created 3D Building Information Models (BIM) to aid in stakeholder communication and construction scheduling.

"Our co-located team possesses decades of experience delivering the Mobility Authority's mission," said Steve Morriss, President, U.S., Latin America, and Minerals & Metals, AtkinsRéalis. "That deep programmatic understanding of clients' needs and time-tested history of delivering publicly funded projects, has enabled us to become their trusted partner of choice."

AtkinsRéalis is a nationally recognized leader in tolls consulting services. The Company has experience serving more than 55 public and private toll entities across the United States over the past 45+ years. AtkinsRéalis provides GEC services to transportation authorities and state DOTs in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina and Texas.

________________________ iSource: Mobility Authority, https://www.mobilityauthority.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/2023_Annual_Report_Final_Spread.pdf#page=6. ii Source: Mobility Authority, https://www.mobilityauthority.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/2021_BikePed_Fact_Sheet.pdf. iii Source: Mobility Authority, https://www.mobilityauthority.com/projects-programs/programs/green-initiatives

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

