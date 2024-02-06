MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been appointed by National Highways to support delivery of its major technology programmes including the UK's Digital Roads Strategy.

AtkinsRéalis will work with National Highways to implement, manage and drive change of digital and technology programmes across England's strategic road network. The Technology Programmes Strategic Resources Contract has a value of up to £50 million over four years.

"Digital solutions and greater data insight give us the power to truly transform outcomes when combined with our decades of engineering experience and global expertise, enabling us to design solutions that work across the entire project lifecycle and at scale – connecting people, data and technology," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "This contract reinforces AtkinsRéalis' position at the cutting edge of delivering complex digital change across infrastructure, and our ability to deploy best-in-class digital and technology capabilities."

National Highways is delivering a highly complex and evolving portfolio of technology projects to achieve its Digital Roads Strategy, which outlines how road maintenance, upgrades and operations will be increasingly automated, data-driven and conducted off-site. Road users will be provided with better journey information. To future proof the UK's strategic road network, AtkinsRéalis will draw on its extensive engineering and technology expertise and experience delivering digital transformation strategies in multiple markets, including defence and critical national infrastructure.

"From smart asset management to modular construction, and automated vehicles to real-time data analytics - emerging technologies are allowing road infrastructure operators to better respond to customers' needs, making journeys safer and more efficient," said Richard Robinson, President, United Kingdom and Ireland, AtkinsRéalis. "Our enduring relationship with National Highways has given us a strong understanding of its trajectory and vision for the UK's strategic road network, with Digital Roads as a key enabler of improved productivity in the UK. We look forward to helping National Highways deliver the numerous complex technology programmes required to convert this ambitious plan into real-world solutions."

"This Partnership with AtkinsRéalis enables us to move at pace, accessing the right capabilities to deliver digital solutions," said Julia Thorne, National Highways, Technology Programmes Director, Digital Services.

The Technology Programmes Strategic Resources Contract was procured under National Highways' Information Technology Commercial Framework (ITCF) and will run for four years until 2027.

AtkinsRéalis has been working with National Highways for decades, with other notable projects including co-developing the third road investment strategy (RIS3) for England's strategic road network, designing the A14 (the largest road project delivered in the UK to date), and pioneering new ways to maintain bridges (Project Moonshot).

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

